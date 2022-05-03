news, local-news,

Got a road tip? Last updated: 9am. As residents hit the streets on their way to work and for school drop-off, traffic remains moderate throughout Lithgow's Main Street. According to live traffic there is heavy traffic at the lights and intersection of McDonald's turning onto Main Street off the Great Western Highway. There is also heavy traffic turning off Main Street and onto James Parade and at the top end of Main Street and Bridge Street. Methven Street is also experiencing some common congestion near the Small Arms Factory Museum and on Martini Parade due to school drop off. Scheduled roadwork is in place from Tuesday, April 26 to June 1 from Mount Victoria to Blackheath on the Great Western Highway between Cassilis Street and Carawatha Road. Traffic will be affected in both directions every day from 8pm until 5am. A reduced speed limit of 40km and contraflow traffic conditions will be in place. Station St at Mount Victoria, will also be closed 9pm to 5am Sunday to Wednesday and 9.30pm to 5am Thursday to Saturday. Diversions - Westbound: Montgomery St & Selsdon St, Eastbound: Harley Ave. Students have returned to Term 2 of the school year which means school zones are back in operation as of Tuesday, April 26. The commencement of the second school term provides an opportunity to remind drivers to slow down and take care around school zones. Motorists are reminded that parking restrictions apply in school zones to help keep children safe. Lithgow City Council mayor Maree Statham said they help protect sight distances, provide safe pick up and drop off opportunities and minimise confusion where children are crossing roads. Council Rangers and local Police patrol school zones to enforce parking restrictions and illegal road user behaviour. Fines and loss of demerit points can apply. "I call upon all road users to be especially vigilant when picking up, dropping off or passing by school zones. There is nothing more important than keeping our children safe and sound," Mayor Statham said. For further information on school zone safety please visit www.rms.nsw.gov.au or phone the RMS on 13 22 13. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution after heavy rainfall has caused potholes and road damage at Bell on the Darling Causeway near Hartley Vale Road. A lane closure remains in place near Explorers Road on the Great Western Highway at Katoomba due to a landslip. One of two westbound lanes is closed until further notice. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution. Closure on Jenolan Caves Road The road is closed in both directions at Jenolan Caves Road between Binoomea Ridge Trail and The Bicentennial National Trail due to slope instability and debris. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and delay their journey. Access to Jenolan Caves is only available via Oberon. Roadwork is scheduled at Jenolan Caves Road from The Bicentennial National Trail to Jenolan Caves House from April 26 to May 27. The work is to carry out the Blue Lake Desilting Project. The road closure is in place to enable haul trucks to continue removing silt material from the Blue Lake as a result of several flooding events. Work will be carried out by Jenolan Caves between 6am and 6pm Monday to Thursday, and between 6am and 4pm on Fridays. The road will be open to traffic outside these times. Repair work remains ongoing at Hampton, Jenolan Caves Road between Old Bindo Road and Duckmaloi Road. Traffic is affected in both directions with alternating stop/slow traffic conditions in place for vehicles less than three metres in width only. Vehicles wider than three metres are advised to use the Great Western Highway to Bathurst, then O'Connell Road to Oberon. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and plan their journey. Both lanes at Mount Victoria were reopened to traffic at 3am on March 25. Crews have worked around the clock to repair extensive flood damage on the Great Western Highway. The highway pavement near Fairy Bower Road has been repaired and the slope has been stabilised following a landslip at the start of March due to extensive flooding. A 40 km/h speed limit will remain for traffic in both lanes. Green boxes have been popping up on stopping signs around the Lithgow CBD. Lithgow City Council director infrastructure services Jonathon Edgecombe said the boxes are part of a traffic study between Council and Transport for NSW. The data collected from the units will be used to model traffic characteristics and behaviour throughout strategic points within town and along the highway. "It will help determine weaknesses in the network and what infrastructure is required in the future," he said. "It will tell us where traffic is generated, where it is going and thereby, what we need to do to support that existing trends and future growth in terms of infrastructure." Bridge work at South Bowenfels, Mckanes Falls Road on McKanes Bridge remains in place until Wednesday, May 11. The bridge is closed in both directions. Diversions are in place northbound via Jenolan Caves Rd, Great Western Highway and southbound via Great Western Highway, Jenolan Caves Road. Motorists are advised to plan their journey, use diversions and allow approximately five minutes of additional travel time. An intersection upgrade at Oberon's O'Connell Road and Mayfield Road is scheduled for weekdays between 7am and 6pm until May 27. Traffic is affected in both directions with a reduced speed limit of 40km/h. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and allow approximately five minutes of additional travel time. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. 