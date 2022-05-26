news, local-news,

Got a road tip? Last updated: 9am. As residents hit the streets on their way to work and for school drop-off on their Thursday morning, traffic remains moderate throughout the Lithgow CBD. Live Traffic is reporting light flow throughout Main Street up until James Street where there is congestion as cars turn onto Lithgow Street. There is also heavy traffic flow from Cook Street Plaza to the top end of Main Street. Mort Street and Bent Street surrounding St Patrick's Primary School is experiencing busy traffic flow due to school drop-off. Further along Mort Street near the Council Chambers and along Bridge Street heading towards Lithgow High has moderate to heavy flow. Martini Parade overlapping with the Methven Street intersection is also experiencing some common congestion near the Small Arms Factory Museum. On the Great Western Highway near the McDonald's intersection traffic has increased along with Cooerwull Road near the Information Centre. Further towards Littleton, Bayonet Street is busy and over at South Bowenfels, Magpie Hollow Road is reporting very slow traffic flow near the service station. The Lithgow region has been subject to persistent and significant rainfall. This has resulted in damage to road, drainage and embankment infrastructure. In the past six months, the Lithgow area has been subject to roughly 950mm of rainfall. This rain has fallen over 129 days in a 180-day period. As a result of these inspections, Council has urgently prioritised road repairs across the 4,000 square kilometres of the LGA. All machines are operational, every available local contractor is engaged, and staff are prioritising and attending to those hazards which present the highest risk. The first stage of Lithgow's infrastructure recovery will commence this week with 25 roads prioritised for renewal. This will not involve pothole patching. Instead, entire seals will be removed, pavements reconstructed, drainage reestablished, and seals replaced with hotmix asphalt. Browns Gap Road will be the first asset addressed first with work commenced on May 11 and running over one week. Alongside work on the Browns Gap, work continues the on Wicketty War Road, Marsden Swamp Road, Cullenbenbong Road, Sodwalls Road and many others. "We acknowledge that this recovery process is going to be a long-term project," Lithgow City Council Mayor, Councillor Maree Statham said. "Our estimates of damage are already approaching $10 million. Fortunately, Council has successfully attracted an additional engineer highly skilled in asset rehabilitation after natural disasters, funded by the Federal Government through the Natural Disaster Recovery Arrangements" "I say with certainty that, Council's staff have the interests of the community in the forefront of their mind and are really working hard to improve the resilience of our assets." Scheduled roadwork is in place from Tuesday, April 26 to June 1 from Mount Victoria to Blackheath on the Great Western Highway between Cassilis Street and Carawatha Road. Traffic will be affected in both directions every day from 8pm until 5am. A reduced speed limit of 40km and contraflow traffic conditions will be in place. Station St at Mount Victoria, will also be closed 9pm to 5am Sunday to Wednesday and 9.30pm to 5am Thursday to Saturday. Diversions - Westbound: Montgomery St & Selsdon St, Eastbound: Harley Ave. Drivers are advised to exercise caution, check signage and reduce their speed due to a landslip hazard on the Great Western Highway between Explorers Road and Foy Avenue. Slope instability/debris on Jenolan Caves Road There is slope instability and debris on Jenolan Caves Road between Binoomea Ridge Trail and the Caves House. Motorists are advised to plan their journey and allow extra travel time. Access to Jenolan Caves is only available via Oberon. Roadwork is scheduled at Jenolan Caves Road from The Bicentennial National Trail to Jenolan Caves House from April 26 to May 27. The work is to carry out the Blue Lake Desilting Project. The road closure is in place to enable haul trucks to continue removing silt material from the Blue Lake as a result of several flooding events. Work will be carried out by Jenolan Caves between 6am and 6pm Monday to Thursday, and between 6am and 4pm on Fridays. The road will be open to traffic outside these times. Repair work remains ongoing at Hampton, Jenolan Caves Road between Old Bindo Road and Duckmaloi Road. Traffic is affected in both directions with alternating stop/slow traffic conditions in place for vehicles less than three metres in width only. Vehicles wider than three metres are advised to use the Great Western Highway to Bathurst, then O'Connell Road to Oberon. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and plan their journey. Both lanes at Mount Victoria were reopened to traffic at 3am on March 25. Crews have worked around the clock to repair extensive flood damage on the Great Western Highway. The highway pavement near Fairy Bower Road has been repaired and the slope has been stabilised following a landslip at the start of March due to extensive flooding. A 40 km/h speed limit will remain for traffic in both lanes. An intersection upgrade at Oberon's O'Connell Road and Mayfield Road is scheduled for weekdays between 7am and 6pm until May 27. Traffic is affected in both directions with a reduced speed limit of 40km/h. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and allow approximately five minutes of additional travel time. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

