As residents hit the streets on their way to work and for school drop-off on their Tuesday morning, traffic remains moderate throughout Lithgow. According to Live Traffic there is some congestion on the Great Western Highway near Tweed road. Traffic remains moderate throughout Main Street becoming a little heavier towards the top end from Cook Street. There is some heavy flow on Martini Parade turning off Methven Street. Mort Street is experiencing some heavy congestion along the Council chambers and near the High School on Eskbank Street and Bridge Street. Scheduled roadwork is in place from Tuesday, April 26 to June 1 from Mount Victoria to Blackheath on the Great Western Highway between Cassilis Street and Carawatha Road. Traffic will be affected in both directions every day from 8pm until 5am. A reduced speed limit of 40km and contraflow traffic conditions will be in place. Station St at Mount Victoria, will also be closed 9pm to 5am Sunday to Wednesday and 9.30pm to 5am Thursday to Saturday. Diversions - Westbound: Montgomery St & Selsdon St, Eastbound: Harley Ave. Students have returned to Term 2 of the school year which means school zones are back in operation as of Tuesday, April 26. The commencement of the second school term provides an opportunity to remind drivers to slow down and take care around school zones. Motorists are reminded that parking restrictions apply in school zones to help keep children safe. For further information on school zone safety please visit www.rms.nsw.gov.au or phone the RMS on 13 22 13. Drivers are advised to exercise caution, check signage and reduce their speed due to a landslip hazard on the Great Western Highway between Explorers Road and Foy Avenue. Slope instability/debris on Jenolan Caves Road There is slope instability and debris on Jenolan Caves Road between Binoomea Ridge Trail and the Caves House. Motorists are advised to plan their journey and allow extra travel time. Access to Jenolan Caves is only available via Oberon. Roadwork is scheduled at Jenolan Caves Road from The Bicentennial National Trail to Jenolan Caves House from April 26 to May 27. The work is to carry out the Blue Lake Desilting Project. The road closure is in place to enable haul trucks to continue removing silt material from the Blue Lake as a result of several flooding events. Work will be carried out by Jenolan Caves between 6am and 6pm Monday to Thursday, and between 6am and 4pm on Fridays. The road will be open to traffic outside these times. Repair work remains ongoing at Hampton, Jenolan Caves Road between Old Bindo Road and Duckmaloi Road. Traffic is affected in both directions with alternating stop/slow traffic conditions in place for vehicles less than three metres in width only. Vehicles wider than three metres are advised to use the Great Western Highway to Bathurst, then O'Connell Road to Oberon. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and plan their journey. Both lanes at Mount Victoria were reopened to traffic at 3am on March 25. Crews have worked around the clock to repair extensive flood damage on the Great Western Highway. The highway pavement near Fairy Bower Road has been repaired and the slope has been stabilised following a landslip at the start of March due to extensive flooding. A 40 km/h speed limit will remain for traffic in both lanes. Bridge work at South Bowenfels, Mckanes Falls Road on McKanes Bridge remains in place until Wednesday, May 11. The bridge is closed in both directions. Diversions are in place northbound via Jenolan Caves Rd, Great Western Highway and southbound via Great Western Highway, Jenolan Caves Road. Motorists are advised to plan their journey, use diversions and allow approximately five minutes of additional travel time. An intersection upgrade at Oberon's O'Connell Road and Mayfield Road is scheduled for weekdays between 7am and 6pm until May 27. Traffic is affected in both directions with a reduced speed limit of 40km/h. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and allow approximately five minutes of additional travel time.

