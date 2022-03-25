news, local-news,

Got a road tip? Last updated: 9am. Both lanes at Mount Victoria were reopened to traffic on Friday morning, March 25 at 3am. Crews have worked around the clock to repair extensive flood damage on the Great Western Highway. The highway pavement near Fairy Bower Road has been repaired and the slope has been stabilised following a landslip at the start of March due to extensive flooding. A 40 km/h speed limit will remain for traffic in both lanes across the weekend and with further significant rain forecast for over the weekend, intermittent short single lane closures may take place for crews to inspect the road. "Crews have been working hard to restore full access and connectivity to the road network through the Blue Mountains and they have done an incredible job to complete this work so quickly," Acting premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the Great Western Highway was a vital freight and tourist link between Sydney and western NSW and an important local road for Blue Mountains residents. "I know all road users will welcome the reopening of both lanes after such an extreme weather event," Mr Farraway said. "I would like to thank our road crews for their hard work and dedication to restore the road and motorists for their patience as we worked to reopen the highway." The NSW Government is working to repair and reopen the Blue Mountains rail line which is currently closed between Emu Plains and Lithgow due to a 16 metre-deep sink hole. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said Transport for NSW (TfNSW) are working 24/7 to get the line reopened. "TfNSW and Sydney Trains have had to effectively rebuild the entire section of track, while filling in the sink hole and ensuring the area is stable for trains to run on." TfNSW have removed more than 500 tonnes of debris and the line is expected to be reopened on Saturday, March 26 then on March 28 to limited diesel-powered regional passenger trains including XPT, Bathurst Bullet, Dubbo and Broken Hill services. Due to electrical services still being out, the intercity fleet are expected to be back on track on April 8. Mr Farraway said extra resources had been deployed to fix the sink hole and surrounding areas. "Almost 200 staff are working to restore the line using 53 items of heavy machinery, including cranes, concrete pumps, tip trucks, vacuum trucks and excavators," he said. To assist with the repair works TfNSW buses continue to replace trains between Springwood and Lithgow. Green boxes have been popping up on stopping signs around the Lithgow CBD. Lithgow City Council director infrastructure services Jonathon Edgecombe said the boxes are part of a traffic study between Council and Transport for NSW. The data collected from the units will be used to model traffic characteristics and behaviour throughout strategic points within town and along the highway. "It will help determine weaknesses in the network and what infrastructure is required in the future," he said. "It will tell us where traffic is generated, where it is going and thereby, what we need to do to support that existing trends and future growth in terms of infrastructure." Lithgow Council is reminding its residents of road rules for a safer community as part of Road Rules Awareness Week 2022. They're releasing top tips each day. Safety tip one is to know the parking and traffic rules in school zones. Motorists are reminded to take extra care when driving and parking in school zones and making sure their children understand road rules. The parking and traffic rules around schools are there to protect your children. Remember school zones with a 40km/h speed limit are in place between 8am and 9.30am and 2.30pm to 4pm Monday to Friday. Remember to choose safety over convenience. Safety Tip 2: Parking on Nature Strips and Footpaths Footpaths and nature strips are primarily for use by pedestrians. Parking in these areas may force pedestrians to walk on the roadway, posing a danger to both the pedestrian and road users. Parking on footpaths and nature strips can also cause damage and result in expensive repairs to concrete surfaces and uneven ground in grass nature strips. Vehicles parked on the nature strip may also obscure vision for nearby residents exiting their driveways and vehicles exiting surrounding streets. Council would like to remind all vehicle owners that their vehicle (including cars, trucks, buses, caravans and trailers) should be parked close and parallel to the kerb, following the direction of traffic or wholly within their property boundary. Lithgow Council Rangers and NSW Police regularly patrol for these offences and fines may apply. Safety Tip 3: Loading Zones Loading zones are clearly signed parking areas that drivers may use while they are picking up or delivering goods, and bus drivers may use to pick up and set down passengers. Loading zones are primarily intended to support businesses without access to off-street loading or parking facilities in areas with limited kerbside parking. A driver may park in a loading zone if: Drivers of other vehicles may also use loading zones to drop off or pick up passengers, but may only stop for the period during which a person is getting into or out of the vehicle. A goods vehicle is defined as a vehicle constructed principally for the conveyance of goods. Types of goods vehicles include trucks, delivery vans and station wagons being used for goods delivery. Restrictions may apply for certain times only as shown on the sign. Scheduled roadwork resurfacing on the Great Western Highway at Mount Lambie between Pikes Lane and Old Western Road remains in place until Friday, March 25. The roadwork affects traffic in both directions with a reduced speed limit of 60km/h. Motorists are advised to check signage and exercise caution. Bridge work at South Bowenfels, Mckanes Falls Road on McKanes Bridge remains in place until Wednesday, May 11. The bridge is closed in both directions. Diversions are in place northbound via Jenolan Caves Rd, Great Western Highway and southbound via Great Western Highway, Jenolan Caves Road. Motorists are advised to plan their journey, use diversions and allow approximately five minutes of additional travel time. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/b88c8b81-db8e-48f4-9545-a3babf039b35.jpg/r2_51_1021_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg