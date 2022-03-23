news, local-news,

Got a road tip? Last updated: 10:30am Reduced speed limits (40km/h) and alternating stop/slow traffic conditions remain in place at Mount Victoria following extensive weather damage earlier in March. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and may be stopped at the bottom of Victoria Pass to limit the number of vehicles on the pass at any one time. The NSW Government is working to repair and reopen the Blue Mountains rail line which is currently closed between Emu Plains and Lithgow due to a 16 metre-deep sink hole. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said Transport for NSW (TfNSW) are working 24/7 to get the line reopened. "The extent of weather damage across hundreds of metres of track, culminating in the 16-metre sink hole, is staggering. Ballast and the track base underneath was washed away, and a culvert was damaged close to the Great Western Highway," he said. "TfNSW and Sydney Trains have had to effectively rebuild the entire section of track, while filling in the sink hole and ensuring the area is stable for trains to run on." TfNSW have removed more than 500 tonnes of debris and the line is expected to be reopened on Saturday, March 26 then on March 28 to limited diesel-powered regional passenger trains including XPT, Bathurst Bullet, Dubbo and Broken Hill services. Due to electrical services still being out, the intercity fleet are expected to be back on track on April 8. Mr Farraway said extra resources had been deployed to fix the sink hole and surrounding areas. "Almost 200 staff are working to restore the line using 53 items of heavy machinery, including cranes, concrete pumps, tip trucks, vacuum trucks and excavators," he said. To assist with the repair works TfNSW buses continue to replace trains between Springwood and Lithgow. Green boxes have been popping up on stopping signs around the Lithgow CBD. Lithgow City Council director infrastructure services Jonathon Edgecombe said the boxes are part of a traffic study between Council and Transport for NSW. The data collected from the units will be used to model traffic characteristics and behaviour throughout strategic points within town and along the highway. "It will help determine weaknesses in the network and what infrastructure is required in the future," he said. "It will tell us where traffic is generated, where it is going and thereby, what we need to do to support that existing trends and future growth in terms of infrastructure." Scheduled roadwork resurfacing on the Great Western Highway at Mount Lambie between Pikes Lane and Old Western Road remains in place until Friday, March 25. The roadwork affects traffic in both directions with a reduced speed limit of 60km/h. Motorists are advised to check signage and exercise caution. Bridge work at South Bowenfels, Mckanes Falls Road on McKanes Bridge remains in place until Wednesday, May 11. The bridge is closed in both directions. Diversions are in place northbound via Jenolan Caves Rd, Great Western Highway and southbound via Great Western Highway, Jenolan Caves Road. Motorists are advised to plan their journey, use diversions and allow approximately five minutes of additional travel time.

