Got a road tip? Last updated: 9am On Sunday, April 3 a pedestrian was hit by a car on the Great Western Highway near Sutton Lane, Blackheath according to Live Traffic. Traffic was heavy in the area and affected in both directions with an alternate stop/go in place. Emergency services attended the scene and the site was cleared around 4pm. A lane closure remains in place near Explorers Road on the Great Western Highway at Katoomba due to a landslip. One of two westbound lanes is closed until further notice. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution. Closure on Jenolan Caves Road The road is closed in both directions at Jenolan Caves Road between Binoomea Ridge Trail and The Bicentennial National Trail due to slope instability and debris. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and delay their journey. Repair work remains ongoing at Hampton, Jenolan Caves Road between Old Bindo Road and Duckmaloi Road. Traffic is affected in both directions with alternating stop/slow traffic conditions in place for vehicles less than three metres in width only. Vehicles wider than three metres are advised to use the Great Western Highway to Bathurst, then O'Connell Road to Oberon. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and plan their journey. Scheduled roadwork at Hartley on Jenolan Caves Road to Hampton is in place from March 23 to April 14. Traffic will be affected in both directions on weekdays from 7am to 6pm. Alternating stop/slow traffic conditions will be in place with a reduced speed limit of 40km/h. Motorists are advised to exercise caution, check signage and allow approximately five minutes of additional travel time. Both lanes at Mount Victoria were reopened to traffic on Friday morning, March 25 at 3am. Crews have worked around the clock to repair extensive flood damage on the Great Western Highway. The highway pavement near Fairy Bower Road has been repaired and the slope has been stabilised following a landslip at the start of March due to extensive flooding. A 40 km/h speed limit will remain for traffic in both lanes. "Crews have been working hard to restore full access and connectivity to the road network through the Blue Mountains and they have done an incredible job to complete this work so quickly," Acting premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the Great Western Highway was a vital freight and tourist link between Sydney and western NSW and an important local road for Blue Mountains residents. "I know all road users will welcome the reopening of both lanes after such an extreme weather event," Mr Farraway said. "I would like to thank our road crews for their hard work and dedication to restore the road and motorists for their patience as we worked to reopen the highway." Rail services across the Central West are set to return to normal after "staggering" weather damage resulted in a 16-metre sink hole and the closure of the western rail line earlier in March. The western freight line reopened on Saturday, March 26 and diesel powered regional passenger train services soon after, with the XPT, Bathurst Bullet, Dubbo and Broken Hill services back on Monday, March 28. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said Transport for NSW has been working 24-7 to clear an incredible 500 tonnes of debris from the affected areas. Mr Farraway said the Blue Mountains rail line is a critical freight corridor linking east with west and described the extent of weather damage - Katoomba has received 551.6mm of rain in March alone - across hundreds of metres of track, including the formation of a sink hole, as "staggering". The electrical services to the area remain out, so the intercity fleet is expected to return to the upper Blue Mountains area on Friday, April 8. The Blue Mountains Line is currently closed between Emu Plains and Lithgow. Transport for NSW is working on a staged approach to re-opening the track to allow limited intercity passenger shuttle services between Penrith and Springwood this week, with buses continuing to replace trains between Springwood and Lithgow. Customers are reminded to please allow extra travel time and plan ahead at transportnsw.info and using live apps. Green boxes have been popping up on stopping signs around the Lithgow CBD. Lithgow City Council director infrastructure services Jonathon Edgecombe said the boxes are part of a traffic study between Council and Transport for NSW. The data collected from the units will be used to model traffic characteristics and behaviour throughout strategic points within town and along the highway. "It will help determine weaknesses in the network and what infrastructure is required in the future," he said. "It will tell us where traffic is generated, where it is going and thereby, what we need to do to support that existing trends and future growth in terms of infrastructure." Bridge work at South Bowenfels, Mckanes Falls Road on McKanes Bridge remains in place until Wednesday, May 11. The bridge is closed in both directions. Diversions are in place northbound via Jenolan Caves Rd, Great Western Highway and southbound via Great Western Highway, Jenolan Caves Road. Motorists are advised to plan their journey, use diversions and allow approximately five minutes of additional travel time. An intersection upgrade at Oberon's O'Connell Road and Mayfield Road is scheduled for weekdays between 7am and 6pm until May 27. Traffic is affected in both directions with a reduced speed limit of 40km/h. 