Got a road tip? Last updated: 9am. Holiday traffic NSW Police Force's its five-day Easter Operation came to an end at 11.59pm on Monday, April 18. Holiday traffic remains throughout the Blue Mountains between Blackheath and Katoomba with high volumes as drivers make their way home from their holiday destinations. Motorists are advised to plan their journey, allow an additional 20 minutes of travel time and find out the predicted peak travel times with the Holiday Journey Planner. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution after heavy rainfall has caused potholes and road damage at Bell on the Darling Causeway near Hartley Vale Road. Intercity fleet returns The intercity fleet returned to the upper Blue Mountains area on Friday, April 8. The Blue Mountains Line is currently closed between Emu Plains and Lithgow. Transport for NSW is working on a staged approach to re-opening the track to allow limited intercity passenger shuttle services between Penrith and Springwood, with buses continuing to replace trains between Springwood and Lithgow. Customers are reminded to please allow extra travel time and plan ahead at transportnsw.info and using live apps. A lane closure remains in place near Explorers Road on the Great Western Highway at Katoomba due to a landslip. One of two westbound lanes is closed until further notice. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution. Closure on Jenolan Caves Road The road is closed in both directions at Jenolan Caves Road between Binoomea Ridge Trail and The Bicentennial National Trail due to slope instability and debris. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and delay their journey. Repair work remains ongoing at Hampton, Jenolan Caves Road between Old Bindo Road and Duckmaloi Road. Traffic is affected in both directions with alternating stop/slow traffic conditions in place for vehicles less than three metres in width only. Vehicles wider than three metres are advised to use the Great Western Highway to Bathurst, then O'Connell Road to Oberon. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and plan their journey. Both lanes at Mount Victoria were reopened to traffic at 3am on March 25. Crews have worked around the clock to repair extensive flood damage on the Great Western Highway. The highway pavement near Fairy Bower Road has been repaired and the slope has been stabilised following a landslip at the start of March due to extensive flooding. A 40 km/h speed limit will remain for traffic in both lanes. Green boxes have been popping up on stopping signs around the Lithgow CBD. Lithgow City Council director infrastructure services Jonathon Edgecombe said the boxes are part of a traffic study between Council and Transport for NSW. The data collected from the units will be used to model traffic characteristics and behaviour throughout strategic points within town and along the highway. "It will help determine weaknesses in the network and what infrastructure is required in the future," he said. "It will tell us where traffic is generated, where it is going and thereby, what we need to do to support that existing trends and future growth in terms of infrastructure." Bridge work at South Bowenfels, Mckanes Falls Road on McKanes Bridge remains in place until Wednesday, May 11. The bridge is closed in both directions. Diversions are in place northbound via Jenolan Caves Rd, Great Western Highway and southbound via Great Western Highway, Jenolan Caves Road. Motorists are advised to plan their journey, use diversions and allow approximately five minutes of additional travel time. An intersection upgrade at Oberon's O'Connell Road and Mayfield Road is scheduled for weekdays between 7am and 6pm until May 27. Traffic is affected in both directions with a reduced speed limit of 40km/h. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and allow approximately five minutes of additional travel time. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

