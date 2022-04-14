news, local-news,

Got a road tip? Last updated: 9am. NSW Police launched its five-day Easter Operation 2022 from 12.01am on Thursday, April 14 which will run until 11.59pm on Monday, April 18. Lithgow Police Sergeant Darryl Goodwin said the operation would be a target blanket on all offences with double-demerits in force. "We will be looking for the usual offences of high-risk driver behaviour including speeding, drink driving, drug driving and mobile phone use ," he said. Srgt Goodwin reminded people to be extra careful, with NSW roads expected to be busy over the long weekend. According to NSW Police, seven people lost their lives during the Easter long weekend in 2021 and more than 300 people were caught under the influence of alcohol. He said it was important to stay safe on the roads not only over the Easter holiday period but always. "It's important to slow down especially if you want to go home safely to family and friends. "And you don't want to be getting tickets for things that are uncalled for like being on your mobile phone, don't do it, get your hand off it," he said. Deputy Premier Paul Toole said everyone had a role to play to help keep the roads safe this Easter long weekend. "We need to remember we've had extremely wet weather over recent weeks, and as the large-scale recovery operation to repair flood-damaged roads is underway, it's crucial that drivers plan ahead for potential road closures and how that may impact on journey times," he said. "It is more important than ever to pay attention, drive to the conditions and be aware of speed limits because we don't want to see families torn apart by the impacts of road accidents. "Remember, every police car has the ability to conduct random breath tests, so don't risk drinking and driving." Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner Paul Glinn said a significant number of police resources would have a dedicated focus on road safety throughout the five-day operation. "The number of people who blatantly disregarded the road rules last year and put the broader community at risk was unacceptable," he said. "Make no mistake that our police will be out and about this weekend - including on major road networks and on local streets - to catch those doing the wrong thing." Motorists should plan their trip in advance using livetraffic.com or by visiting the SES website. With school holidays and the Easter long-weekend fast approaching, holiday traffic is expected at Blackheath on the Great Western Highway. Traffic started to intensify around 10.30am on Tuesday, April 12 and more high volumes are expected over the weekend. This could cause delays for motorists travelling through the Blue Mountains during peak holiday travel periods. Motorists and holiday-goers are advised to plan their journey and find out the predicted peak travel times with the Holiday Journey Planner. Urgent slop maintenance is under way at Medlow Bath to Katoomba on the Great Western Highway between Foy Avenue and Civic Place. The scheduled roadwork is in place until Friday, April 22 with works carried out between 9pm and 5am. Traffic is affected in both directions during these hours with a reduced speed limit of 40km in place and alternating stop/slow traffic conditions. Motorists are advised to check signage and exercise caution Motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution after heavy rainfall has caused potholes and road damage at Bell on the Darling Causeway near Hartley Vale Road. The North Richmond Bridge has reopened to traffic following flooding last week on the Bells Line of Road above the Hawkesbury River. While the bridge has reopened to traffic it remains closed to pedestrians. Jenolan Caves Road between Edith Road and Kanangra Walls Road and Jenolan Caves has been closed in both directions. The road remains closed with no access to Jenolan Caves and Jenolan Caves House. The road will be assessed following the rain event to determine whether it can be safely opened. Motorist are advised to avoid the area, check signage and plan their journey. Intercity fleet returns The intercity fleet returned to the upper Blue Mountains area on Friday, April 8. The Blue Mountains Line is currently closed between Emu Plains and Lithgow. Transport for NSW is working on a staged approach to re-opening the track to allow limited intercity passenger shuttle services between Penrith and Springwood, with buses continuing to replace trains between Springwood and Lithgow. Customers are reminded to please allow extra travel time and plan ahead at transportnsw.info and using live apps. A lane closure remains in place near Explorers Road on the Great Western Highway at Katoomba due to a landslip. One of two westbound lanes is closed until further notice. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution. Closure on Jenolan Caves Road The road is closed in both directions at Jenolan Caves Road between Binoomea Ridge Trail and The Bicentennial National Trail due to slope instability and debris. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and delay their journey. Repair work remains ongoing at Hampton, Jenolan Caves Road between Old Bindo Road and Duckmaloi Road. Traffic is affected in both directions with alternating stop/slow traffic conditions in place for vehicles less than three metres in width only. Vehicles wider than three metres are advised to use the Great Western Highway to Bathurst, then O'Connell Road to Oberon. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and plan their journey. Scheduled roadwork at Hartley on Jenolan Caves Road to Hampton is in place from March 23 to April 14. Traffic will be affected in both directions on weekdays from 7am to 6pm. Alternating stop/slow traffic conditions will be in place with a reduced speed limit of 40km/h. Motorists are advised to exercise caution, check signage and allow approximately five minutes of additional travel time. Both lanes at Mount Victoria were reopened to traffic at 3am on March 25. Crews have worked around the clock to repair extensive flood damage on the Great Western Highway. The highway pavement near Fairy Bower Road has been repaired and the slope has been stabilised following a landslip at the start of March due to extensive flooding. A 40 km/h speed limit will remain for traffic in both lanes. Green boxes have been popping up on stopping signs around the Lithgow CBD. Lithgow City Council director infrastructure services Jonathon Edgecombe said the boxes are part of a traffic study between Council and Transport for NSW. The data collected from the units will be used to model traffic characteristics and behaviour throughout strategic points within town and along the highway. "It will help determine weaknesses in the network and what infrastructure is required in the future," he said. "It will tell us where traffic is generated, where it is going and thereby, what we need to do to support that existing trends and future growth in terms of infrastructure." Bridge work at South Bowenfels, Mckanes Falls Road on McKanes Bridge remains in place until Wednesday, May 11. The bridge is closed in both directions. Diversions are in place northbound via Jenolan Caves Rd, Great Western Highway and southbound via Great Western Highway, Jenolan Caves Road. Motorists are advised to plan their journey, use diversions and allow approximately five minutes of additional travel time. An intersection upgrade at Oberon's O'Connell Road and Mayfield Road is scheduled for weekdays between 7am and 6pm until May 27. Traffic is affected in both directions with a reduced speed limit of 40km/h. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and allow approximately five minutes of additional travel time.

