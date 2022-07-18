As residents hit the streets on their way to work and for school drop-off on their Tuesday morning, traffic flow remains moderate throughout the Lithgow CBD.

There is congestion at the McDonald's traffic lights as cars turn off the Great Western Highway and onto Main Street.

According to Live Traffic there is medium flow throughout Main Street.



Congestion starts at the Lithgow Street intersection, with very slow traffic flow on Mort Street and Hassan Street along St Patrick's School.



The top end of Mort Street has heavy flow along the Council chambers leading onto Bridge Street. Eskbank Street is experiencing medium flow.



The Hartley Valley Road intersection as cars turn off Chifley Road is reporting congestion.

Methven Street overlapping with Martini Parade has some heavy congestion between the Small Arms Factory museum and Rifle Parade.

Over on the Great Western Highway at Bowenfels Live Traffic is reporting very slow traffic congestion on Bayonet Street.



At South Bowenfels, Magpie Hollow Road heading towards Lake Lyell is experiencing moderate traffic flow near the service station.



Vehicle salvage - Mount Lambie



An extensive vehicle salvage operation is under way at Mount Lambie on the Great Western Highway near Thorpes Pinch Road.

A truck crash occurred around 6.20am on Tuesday morning. Changed traffic conditions with a reduced speed limit of 80km/h will remain in place for most of the day.

Transport for NSW and a heavy vehicle tow truck are on scene.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.