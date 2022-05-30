news, local-news,

Got a road tip? Last updated: 9am. A truck has crashed into a tree on Chifley Road near Valley View Road at Dargan. The incident occurred around 5pm according to Live Traffic. Emergency services are on scene and traffic is affected in both directions with contraflow conditions in place. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution. Traffic affected in both directions. A 50 year old woman was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition following a two car collision at the Barton Avenue turnoff on the Great Western Highway at Wallerawang around 10am on May 30. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Lithgow Hospital for observation. Emergency services were on scene and the site was cleared at 11.30am according to Live Traffic. As residents hit the streets on their way to work and for school drop-off on their Monday morning, traffic remains moderate throughout the Lithgow CBD. Live Traffic is reporting slow traffic as vehicles turn off the intersection on the Great Western Highway near the McDonald's traffic lights. Busy flow continues throughout Main Street with some heavy congestion at the Lithgow Street and Mort Street intersection, surrounding St Patrick's School. From Mort Street along the Council Chambers and on Eskbank Street along Lithgow Public School there is heavy traffic flow. Martini Parade overlapping with the Methven Street intersection is also experiencing very slow traffic near the Small Arms Factory Museum. On the Great Western Highway near Bayonet Street there is busy traffic flow and over at South Bowenfels, Magpie Hollow Road is reporting slow traffic flow near the service station. Roadwork is scheduled at Raglan on the Great Western Highway until December 20, 2023. Traffic is affected in both directions on weekdays from 7am to 6pm as part of the Kelso to Raglan Project. There is a reduced speed limit of 60km. Motorists are advised to check signage and all extra travel time. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists. A hazard reduction burn on Golden Valley Road Blenheim State Forest started on May 27. The Forestry Corporation of NSW has carried out 226 hectares in the Oberon Council area since then. The Lithgow region has been subject to persistent and significant rainfall. This has resulted in damage to road, drainage and embankment infrastructure. In the past six months, the Lithgow area has been subject to roughly 950mm of rainfall. This rain has fallen over 129 days in a 180-day period. As a result of these inspections, Council has urgently prioritised road repairs across the 4,000 square kilometres of the LGA. All machines are operational, every available local contractor is engaged, and staff are prioritising and attending to those hazards which present the highest risk. The first stage of Lithgow's infrastructure recovery will commence this week with 25 roads prioritised for renewal. This will not involve pothole patching. Instead, entire seals will be removed, pavements reconstructed, drainage reestablished, and seals replaced with hotmix asphalt. Browns Gap Road will be the first asset addressed first with work commenced on May 11 and running over one week. Alongside work on the Browns Gap, work continues the on Wicketty War Road, Marsden Swamp Road, Cullenbenbong Road, Sodwalls Road and many others. "We acknowledge that this recovery process is going to be a long-term project," Lithgow City Council Mayor, Councillor Maree Statham said. "Our estimates of damage are already approaching $10 million. Fortunately, Council has successfully attracted an additional engineer highly skilled in asset rehabilitation after natural disasters, funded by the Federal Government through the Natural Disaster Recovery Arrangements" "I say with certainty that, Council's staff have the interests of the community in the forefront of their mind and are really working hard to improve the resilience of our assets." Scheduled roadwork is in place from Tuesday, April 26 to June 1 from Mount Victoria to Blackheath on the Great Western Highway between Cassilis Street and Carawatha Road. Traffic will be affected in both directions every day from 8pm until 5am. A reduced speed limit of 40km and contraflow traffic conditions will be in place. Station St at Mount Victoria, will also be closed 9pm to 5am Sunday to Wednesday and 9.30pm to 5am Thursday to Saturday. Diversions - Westbound: Montgomery St & Selsdon St, Eastbound: Harley Ave. Drivers are advised to exercise caution, check signage and reduce their speed due to a landslip hazard on the Great Western Highway between Explorers Road and Foy Avenue. Slope instability/debris on Jenolan Caves Road There is slope instability and debris on Jenolan Caves Road between Binoomea Ridge Trail and the Caves House. Motorists are advised to plan their journey and allow extra travel time. Access to Jenolan Caves is only available via Oberon. Repair work remains ongoing at Hampton, Jenolan Caves Road between Old Bindo Road and Duckmaloi Road. Traffic is affected in both directions with alternating stop/slow traffic conditions in place for vehicles less than three metres in width only. Vehicles wider than three metres are advised to use the Great Western Highway to Bathurst, then O'Connell Road to Oberon. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and plan their journey. 