Last updated: 2pm.
Motorists heading back to Sydney this June long weekend can expect significant delays, with reports of queues stretching as far back as 10 kilometres on the Great Western Highway.
As of 2pm on Monday, June 13, motorists were experiencing heavy traffic conditions between Mount Victoria and Blackheath.
Eastbound traffic is affected with queues of 10 kilometres. One of two eastbound lanes is closed on the highway to assist the traffic flow approaching Mount Victoria Pass.
The high volumes of holiday traffic is expected to cause significant delays for motorists travelling through Blackheath during peak holiday travel periods. Motorists should allow extra travel time, plan their journey and find out the predicted peak travel times with the Holiday Journey Planner.
Live Traffic is also reporting very slow traffic flow right throughout Main Street due to holiday traffic as vehicles head towards the Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road.
As residents hit the streets on their way to work and for school drop-off on their Monday morning, traffic remains moderate throughout the Lithgow CBD.
There is some heavy flow at the Lithgow Street intersection near St Patrick's School, leading onto Mort Street.
According to Live Traffic there is clear flow along Methven Street.
There is minimal congestion on the Great Western Highway at the Caroline Avenue, and McDonalds traffic lights.
Over at South Bowenfels, Bayonet Street is experiencing some heavy flow as vehicles turn off the Great Western Highway.
Magpie Hollow Road along the Service Station also has slow traffic flow.
Roadwork is scheduled at Raglan on the Great Western Highway until December 20, 2023.
Traffic is affected in both directions on weekdays from 7am to 6pm as part of the Kelso to Raglan Project.
There is a reduced speed limit of 60km. Motorists are advised to check signage and all extra travel time. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.
The Lithgow region has been subject to persistent and significant rainfall. This has resulted in damage to road, drainage and embankment infrastructure.
In the past six months, the Lithgow area has been subject to roughly 950mm of rainfall. This rain has fallen over 129 days in a 180-day period.
As a result of these inspections, Council has urgently prioritised road repairs across the 4,000 square kilometres of the LGA. All machines are operational, every available local contractor is engaged, and staff are prioritising and attending to those hazards which present the highest risk.
The first stage of Lithgow's infrastructure recovery will commence this week with 25 roads prioritised for renewal. This will not involve pothole patching. Instead, entire seals will be removed, pavements reconstructed, drainage reestablished, and seals replaced with hotmix asphalt.
Browns Gap Road will be the first asset addressed first with work commenced on May 11 and running over one week.
Alongside work on the Browns Gap, work continues the on Wicketty War Road, Marsden Swamp Road, Cullenbenbong Road, Sodwalls Road and many others.
"We acknowledge that this recovery process is going to be a long-term project," Lithgow City Council Mayor, Councillor Maree Statham said.
"Our estimates of damage are already approaching $10 million. Fortunately, Council has successfully attracted an additional engineer highly skilled in asset rehabilitation after natural disasters, funded by the Federal Government through the Natural Disaster Recovery Arrangements"
"I say with certainty that, Council's staff have the interests of the community in the forefront of their mind and are really working hard to improve the resilience of our assets."
Drivers are advised to exercise caution, check signage and reduce their speed due to a landslip hazard on the Great Western Highway between Explorers Road and Foy Avenue.
Slope instability/debris on Jenolan Caves Road
There is slope instability and debris on Jenolan Caves Road between Binoomea Ridge Trail and the Caves House.
Motorists are advised to plan their journey and allow extra travel time. Access to Jenolan Caves is only available via Oberon.
Repair work remains ongoing at Hampton, Jenolan Caves Road between Old Bindo Road and Duckmaloi Road.
Traffic is affected in both directions with alternating stop/slow traffic conditions in place for vehicles less than three metres in width only.
Vehicles wider than three metres are advised to use the Great Western Highway to Bathurst, then O'Connell Road to Oberon.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution and plan their journey.
