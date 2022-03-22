news, local-news,

Round five of the Lithgow Table Tennis Association autumn competition saw both matches all but decided well before the final point and as a result, Chevy and Smashes have given themselves a bit of breathing room at the top of the ladder. Competition leaders, Chevy went into their clash with Grippers missing two of their regular members but the stop-gap substitutes more than compensated, with Chevy racing out to an opening 8-1 break. Grippers stemmed the bleeding temporarily to get back to 8-3, but a 6-1 Chevy run saw them with an unbeatable 14-4 gap. Chevy took their foot off the pedal at that point, but still coasted to a dominant 15-8 victory. Kevin Wright and Matthew Kappos, both filling in for Chevy, proved invaluable with 6-0 and 6-2 records respectively, while Mark McAulay went 2-4. None of the Grippers contingent could get a solid handhold, as Linda and Lou Kappos both went 3-4 and Sean Jenkins 0-6. Spinners won the first rubber 2-0 against Smashes but their smiles soon turned to frowns. READ MORE: A 6-1 blitz by Smashes saw them go in front to stay with a 6-3 scoreline, and they increased their advantage to 11-7 before winning the last two singles both 2-0 to put the match out of reach at 15-7. Spinners gave some respectability to the final score by winning both doubles, 2-0 and 2-1, but Smashes took the spoils, 16-11. All of the Smashes players made solid contributions to the win, with Jason Bailey the best at 6-1, while Riza Wiradi finished 4-2 and Pauline Wellfare went the distance for 5-4. Leon Rust (4-3) got into the black for Spinners, but Sharnie Roberts (2-6) and Kelly Gurney (1-6) struggled to make an impression. Pointscore: Chevy 14, Smashes 13, Spinners 9, Grippers 8. Round six: Chevy v Smashes, Spinners v Grippers.

