As of Sunday, March 20 Lithgow currently has 861 active cases of the coronavirus around town. However, there may be duplicates due to people taking both a PCR and a rapid antigen test that has brought back positive results. There were 489 recent tests held, but with a low daily reported test number of four, the amount of cases continues to rise. So far Lithgow has reported a total of 3,205 cases of coronavirus. The Bathurst local government area still has the highest number of active cases in the region at 1574, while there are 1489 in the Orange LGA , 996 in the Dubbo LGA and Mudgee has 466. "If you do not have symptoms, it is advised to take a rapid antigen test as an additional precaution before going out, particularly if socialising in groups of people or anywhere it may be difficult to socially distance," a NBMLHD spokesperson said. READ MORE: Lithgow Hospital Walk-in Clinic is still up and running at Col Drewe Drive, South Bowenfels with its normal operating hours. Opening at 9am and closing at 1pm from Monday to Friday. The clinic is closed on Saturday and Sunday. The clinics are for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. COVID-19 symptoms include: Other reported symptoms of COVID-19 include loss of smell, loss of taste, runny nose, muscle pain, joint pain, diarrhoea, nausea/vomiting and loss of appetite. You should also attend this Clinic if your GP or the Public Health Unit has asked you to get a test. Health care workers, aged care workers or workers in other high risk or residential care settings with symptoms are urged to come forward immediately for testing, and to make sure they let staff know their occupational status. NSW has recorded 20,960 new cases and four deaths since Monday, 4pm.

