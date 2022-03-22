sport, local-sport,

The Centennial Coal sponsored Lithgow Golf Club 2022 Championships commenced on the weekend and after two rounds Brock Egan enjoys a five shot lead with a number of golfers including two former multi club champions breathing down his neck. Egan (+1) finished his two rounds with a total of 141 (70/71) while his chasers Darren Hunter (1) (74/73) and Andrew Burton (scr) (76/71) would be confident of adding another title to their regime with two rounds left. Others who are in the picture are Justin McCann (scr) 74/75 149 and Justin Nelson (2) (74/75) eight behind. Trailing by 11 on 152 are last year's champion Damien Marjoram (2) (79/73) and Brian Judge (4) (75/77) both on 152. The green staff have been up against it trying to mow the greens, fairways and rough due the continuing rain that actually closed the course which makes the above golfers rounds all the more meritorious. It should be an exciting final two rounds with all seven golfers all in the hunt for the club's highest honour. All the grades scratch and handicap are up for grabs and should prove interesting. Saturday's first round: (in winner, runner-up and scratch winners sequence): Wednesday nine hole competition (March 16): Winner was Dave Muir 19 points; runner up Al Mostyn 18 points on a countback to third placed Brian Quick.Vouchers went to Steve Mays, Kev Hughes, Jeff Geddes, Leo Francis, David Thompson, Peter Brazwell, Heath Egan and Rod Bright. Nearest to the pins were Al Mostyn and Paul Bailey. Friday nine hole competition (March 18): Winner was Don Farnsworth 22 points and Runner up Jeff Geddes 20 points. Vouchers went to Jason Davis, Ross King, Ray Thompson, Paul Stewart, Craig Pugsley, Mick Casey and Brian Giblett. Monday Blue Mountains Vets: Lithgow came to the rescue for the monthly competition after Blackheath Golf Club was deemed to wet to play on. On behalf of the Blue Mountains Vets' Brian Judge thanked the Lithgow board for hosting the event on short notice. Winner was Darren Healey on 39 points from runner up Rob Peachman on 35 points. Nearest to the pins on the 9th and 18th went to Brian Judge. The Blue Mountains Vets will be heading off the Mudgee on April 4 for what should be a great day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/fba8b698-55bf-4406-998f-995e18e9b6f5.jpeg/r0_252_2482_1654_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg