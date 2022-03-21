WHAT started as a mobile business in 2017 has become a flourishing firm servicing Lithgow and the Blue Mountains in all their screening needs. Peak Blinds offers a range of products to suit every need. "We have roller blinds to help block out the light for those mornings you want to sleep in as well as plantation shutters to help our customers take direct control of the light in their own home," Peak Blinds managing director Ben Fairbairn said. "We provide an array of solutions for any outdoor needs, such as our Zipscreens which help control light and heat for your outdoor entertaining area. "Peak Blinds offers screen doors with a security grade meshing." Mr Fairbairn said the business had just opened a showroom in the main street of Lithgow to help customers make informed decisions about the products they were buying. Staff at Peak Blinds provide advice on all screening needs, such as roller blinds. "One of the major benefits of roller blinds is that it is the perfect block-out blind," Mr Fairbairn said. "They are easy to use as well as keep clean. They can come as a double roller which allows a sunscreen to be used during the day to filter the amount of light while still allowing vision. "Then during the night you can roll down the second part of the blind to have a block-out. "For those that need the room as dark as possible we can also offer roller blinds with a headbox and guides to reduce any gaps for light to escape. "Roller shutters are the ultimate external solution for insulating your windows, with their foam-filled profile roller shutters not only maintain the temperature inside your home but offer acoustic insulation as well as complete blockage of light. "For inside your home, Peak Blinds offers honeycell blinds. Honeycells are European designed cellular blinds that trap a layer of air within their structure resulting in a thermal efficiency greater than that of a double glazed window." Living in a small town has meant staff at Peak Blinds have built close relationships with customers, who pass on business details to friends and family and recommend Peak Blinds' services.

Peak Blinds sells rollers doors, security screens and plantation shutters

"Peak Blinds offers screen doors with a security grade meshing." Mr Fairbairn said the business had just opened a showroom in the main street of Lithgow to help customers make informed decisions about the products they were buying. Our showroom will be evolving ... with new displays and new products on display Peak Blinds managing director Ben Fairbairn

