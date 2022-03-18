Have petrol prices ruined your weekend?

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Speaking with people throughout the last few weeks, one topic that always comes up is the cost of fuel. We all know it's really high right now and that it really sucks. Especially for those who drive long distances for work or are required to for other reasons. Some people have even said to me that they've altered or in some cases cancelled travel plans because the cost of the trip effectively doubling was too much to swallow. That's not only a bummer for them, it directly affects the economies of these destinations - including Mudgee - who rely on tourists to travel long distances in many cases to get here. This week I spoke with the friendly Steve Harding about his recent purchase of an electric vehicle (EV). Specially a Tesla Model 3. Full disclosure, I also own that same model car, albeit the 2020 variant and I actually met Steve one day when he approached me one day to ask about it. He drives roughly 100kms every day to and from work and his running costs are zero, thanks to the fact that he charges at home and at work, each via a solar and battery setup. He reckons that in a few years time, the car will have paid for itself. But it this the solution right now? Driving an EV right now means you can essentially drive for nothing. $0. That's a big deal for some who are looking at multiple hundreds of dollars a week right now but costs are generally higher to buy initially. Will new car buyers consider the volatile price of fuel and say 'bugger it' and buy an EV? We don't know when prices will go down, if ever, at the bower. Are high prices the new norm and will we look back in a year's time and think we had it good now? Lithgow is home to a duo of NRMA rapid chargers that are used quite heavily by drivers coming or going over the mountains. The Guardian reported that in 2021Australia recorded 20,665 EV sales in 2021, which means EVs make up 1.95 per cent of the new car market in the country. One year ago I wrote that driving an EV brought some magic back to the road trip, something we've lost over the years. Have you changed your habits thanks to the petrol panic? I'd love to hear from you. Drop me a line. Have a cracker of a weekend and as always, keep your browser locked to lithgowmercury.com.au Ben Palmer Editor

