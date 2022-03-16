Giveaway: Win tickets to the Lithgow Show

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Here's your chance to enjoy a break at the local show. Lithgow Show is coming up on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19 and we want to give you the chance to attend for free, thanks to the Lithgow Show Society. We want to thank you for being loyal subscribers and continuing to support your local, trusted, reliable news source. All you have to do to win is click the link below and fill out the form. It only takes a minute. Good luck! CLICK THIS LINK TO ENTER

