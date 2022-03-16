newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Bathurst Autofest was a smoking sensation earlier in March and Lithgow photographer Warren Hawkless was on track at Mount Panorama to capture all the action. It was the first time in 11 years that Autofest ran over four days and two nights. Operations manager Les Adams couldn't be happier with how the event went. "We had nearly 800 entrants so to get them through the only way we could do it was extend more hours," he said "[Saturday] afternoon and [Saturday] night was just unbelievable. "I've never seen so many people here at this event ever." READ MORE: Unlike other events held at Mount Panorama Autofest only utilises Pit Straight, the bottom stretch of the circuit, with competitors competing in the Shootout events. Entrants spent Thursday and Friday vying for qualifying positions, with round one of the championship held on Saturday night and the remainder of the finals run on Sunday. Car enthusiasts ventured from SA, QLD, VIC and even the NT to participate in the ever-growing competition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/e68a816e-823c-4e02-8106-84eed05fdda9.JPG/r0_136_3936_2360_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg