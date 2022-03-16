news, local-news,

Although the season is only four weeks old, the Lithgow Table Tennis Association Autumn competition is shaping up to be one of the closest in recent times with all four teams currently sitting on two wins and two losses. Only the awarding of various bonus points separates the teams on the ladder. Spinners grabbed the initiative from top side Chevy by winning the first rubber 2-0 and increased the gap to 7-3 nearing the halfway mark. Chevy fought back to trail only 8-7 but at the completion of the singles Spinners held a valuable 12-10 lead. Chevy pinched a tight first doubles 2-1 to reduce the gap to one and give themselves a chance at 13-12 but Spinners would not be denied, and took the second doubles 2-0 to finish victorious, 15-12. Kevin Wright was again the shining light for Spinners with 6-1, and received good backup from Kelly Gurney at 4-3 while Sharnie Roberts went 2-6. Peter Jaccoud (4-2) was the only Chevy player to find himself in positive territory, with Shane Eagle going the distance for 4-5 and Mark McAulay returning 2-5. Last-placed Grippers stunned second team Smashes by racing to handy 7-2 and 9-4 breaks. Smashes got back to be only 11-9 down going into the doubles and won the first doubles 2-0 to see the match all tied up at 11-all. This left the second doubles to decide the outcome and Grippers held their nerve to claim a topsy-turvy 2-1 win to sneak home 13-12. Lou Kappos was best for Grippers with 6-1, while Linda Kappos and Sean Jenkins helped out with 3-4 and 2-4 respectively. Smashes weren't quite able to win the vital points, as Matthew Kappos recorded 4-2, Jason Bailey 4-3 and Pauline Wellfare 1-6. Pointscore: Chevy 10, Smashes 9, Spinners 9, Grippers 8. This Week's Matches: Round 5; Chevy v Grippers. Spinners v Smashes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/1a0f0e6c-cc56-4b9f-96c5-981dfc30c1c5.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg