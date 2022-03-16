newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Lithgow's Tony Luchetti Showground is set to buzz on March 18 and 19 for the annual Lithgow Show. The show society committee have been working tirelessly to bring Lithgow its best show yet with plenty to see and do. Secretary Vanetta Renshaw said she will be praying to the weather gods for sunshine after the last couple of years had rained at the show. "I'm praying it's going to be fine and sunny," she said. The iconic Lithgow Show Animal Nursery will be open and Capertee Valley Helicopters will offer joy flights from 2pm until sunset on Friday and 11am until sunset on Saturday. New additions will see the Coast to Coast Synthetic Ice-Skating Rink and Harrington Circus provide entertainment. Despite what the weather does, Ms Renshaw said there will plenty to see and do thanks to sponsorship from Westfund who offered the show society a contract for 2022 and 2023. The Show society also recently received $30,000 in funding from the NSW Government's Country Show Support Package. Show gates open at 10am and will close at 10pm. During the day there will be a vehicle and machines display, carriage rides in the main arena, a troop light horse display and Lithgow Living History roving around the showground. WOW Reptile Show Educational reptile awareness will be providing entertainment along with the Dinosaurs Interactive Educational Dinosaur display in the Dinosaur Tent where you can Meet and Greet roving dinosaurs. There will be Tap and Go facilities or you can pay with cash at the gate. Adult: $15 Child: $5, children under five are free. Pensioner: $10 Two day family pass: $50, Family Pass includes two adults and two children. There are no ATM facilities available at the showground. Some stores will accept Eftpos however for side show alley games it's suggested to bring cash with you. Parking will be available near JM Robson Aquatic Centre and the along cricket grounds across from the pool. There will also be limited parking spots near the Basketball stadium and surrounding streets. Friday's forecast is looking to be mostly sunny but the BOM is predicting a shower or two with a minimum temperature of 13 and a maximum of 23 degrees. There's a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening so if you're heading to the show, it wouldn't be a bad idea to bring an umbrella. Saturday will be cooler and partly cloudy with a minimum temperature of 14 and a high of 21. The BOM is predicting a high chance (70 per cent) of showers so have those raincoats and umbrellas on standby.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/77c5705a-dda2-4c4f-a850-23df0852faa8.jpg/r0_355_4032_2633_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg