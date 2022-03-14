newsletters, editors-pick-list, floods, megalong valley, blue mountains city council, lithgow city council, max horn, megalong valley community and landowners association

Flood damage and landslides in the Megalong Valley forced a week-long closure of the public school, the temporary closing of the main road to anyone other than residents and left about 20 people trapped in properties relying on the generosity of neighbours for groceries. Some of the problems have been exacerbated because the area straddles two local government areas - part of it is Blue Mountains Council's problem and the other is Lithgow's. There are now four temporary traffic lights to navigate the only road in from Blackheath - Megalong Road. Further along the valley, parts of Peach Tree Rd have broken in half with a giant five feet deep hole. Megalong Valley Community and Landowners Association president Max Horn said there are now "more traffic lights on Megalong Road than Blackheath has on the highway, with a fourth recently installed on the damaged road at the showground". "Megalong's main road was damaged by the March 2021 storms and we are still waiting." Catherine Harris was trapped by the floods at her home business Coxs River Rest. She lives on a farm that straddles Blue Mountains and Lithgow Councils. She confirmed about 20 people were trapped in the valley for a week from Sunday, March 6 - unable to navigate swollen Megalong and Coxs River crossings and damage on Peach Tree and Nellies Glen Roads. Others could not get in. "Years of neglect have now seen us completely cut off from civilisation," Ms Harris said last week. "The unofficial alternative way out of the valley across a weir on the Coxs River built by locals in the 70s has been underwater most of this year. "Only about two thirds of Peach Tree Rd is tarred - the tar stops at a signpost in the middle of nowhere that marks the division between Blue Mountains and Lithgow LGA. I have to navigate the rest of the Lithgow-owned dirt road which washed away recently to get to my residence in Blue Mountains council area. So we are stuck waiting for Lithgow to do something and have neighbours sharing grocery supplies." Ms Harris said Lithgow Council had been down to visit last week and she remained hopeful, but added "my staff can't get to work, I can't get my produce out, my customers can't get to me and I am stranded by impassable third rate country roads". She has lost thousands at her B&B and horse stud. But she is nevertheless grateful she is "not in the Northern Rivers... where they are really suffering". Mr Horn said he has been told "the NSW government has allocated funds to support council repairing Megalong Rd... other road repairs are needed into the valley but it's been over 11 months since the road was damaged and we are still waiting." Some valley roads had been improved in the past year, but some dirt roads were becoming "impassable". "Other sections of previously tarred road are in dire need of repair, with major potholes... breaking up to the point of returning to dirt." Mr Horn said "BMCC resurfaced Peach Tree Rd last year to the boundary with Lithgow, but since then the Lithgow section (which used to be maintained by BMCC roadworkers) has received no attention." "Valley residents and the Megalong Valley Community and Landowners Association have raised this issue with the council, suggesting there needs to be a new arrangement between councils to ensure this road is looked after, but so far we understand nothing has been done." Mr Horn said he is concerned the "weather related stresses on our road network are only likely to be exacerbated over time with further climate change". Locals have also complained to the Gazette that poor council maintenance, road camber and drainage is responsible for some issues including landslides and the poor state of Nellie's Glen Rd. Blue Mountains Council confirmed to the Gazette on March 7 the Megalong Road landslide had been cleared and an additional traffic traffic light added. Lithgow Council, director infrastructure services, Jonathon Edgecombe, said after the heavy rain that fell over the last two or three weeks, they conducted a widespread check of their road network and deemed Peach Tree Road "one of the highest priority, even though it is a comparatively low traffic remote road, the damage sustained is significant". They put a contractor on site last Friday who worked through Saturday to have it re-opened. "The road is now open to traffic, we've fixed the erosion. There are staff on site [all week] grading the asset." Mr Edgecombe said Lithgow and Blue Mountains councils did need work together. "We are in the process of forming better replacement with our peers, where we develop those agreements, where we might attend to the road and then Blue Mountains does it next... but in saying that each council has their own set of independent service levels. " "We have roads bordering with Oberon and Bathurst .. and we have worked with those councils." Lithgow has applied for a federal government grant application for half a million in improvements for Peach Tree. Susan O'Hara could not return to her weekender on Nellie's Glen Rd, but she was more concerned about "some of the families with young children not able to leave their properties". "If regular maintenance had been done on the road, it would have been able to withstand these now regular weather events. The road has been in such a state of neglect that now when any heavy rain occurs it is not usable. It is part of the famous Six Foot Track and traverses one of the most beautiful areas of the Blue Mountains wilderness". The Six Foot Track race had to be cancelled last weekend. Blue Mountains new Ward 1 Cr Suzie Van Opdorp has been listening to concerns of the community. "I have been taking their concerns to council staff and speaking for my constituents. I am aware significant resources are being looked at for the Megalong and look forward to an official announcement soon." Both the Lithgow and Blue Mountains mayors said their council resources have been significantly stretched responding to numerous callouts and emergencies. Peach Tree Road residents confirmed they now have a "passable track" but added "fixed is a slight exaggeration". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/0c52e763-944f-458c-821e-d1664031ac40_rotated_270.jpeg/r0_300_1512_1154_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg