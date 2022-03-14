news, local-news,

A critical incident investigation is underway after a man died following a police operation in Bathurst overnight. About 4.20pm on Sunday, emergency services were called to a home on Howick Street, Bathurst, and attempted to speak to the male occupant. A police operation commenced when the man refused to leave the premises. A perimeter was established, and officers attempted to negotiate with the man. Despite attempts to speak to the man, about 4am today (Monday 14 March 2022), the man was located deceased in the home. A crime scene was established and a critical incident team from Central West Police District will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident. That investigation will be subject to an independent review. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/77f13a02-a24e-49c2-ad26-2cb6a826b72c.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg