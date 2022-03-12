Flooding disaster hits the Lithgow region

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Last week in our weekly wrap I said "I think I can speak for everyone when I say that Lithgow residents can sympathise with what is happening after having our own flooding event earlier this year" and now I think I may have spoken too soon. This week, the flooding hit Lithgow and the surrounding areas hard, leaving residents trapped and cleaning up the debris left behind. We reached out to residents on social media, who shared their stories, photos and video footage of the destruction. That will teach me for talking too soon! Lithgow Mercury journalist Alanna Tomazin continued her series on the housing crisis in Lithgow, speaking with real estate agent Jamie Giokaris about why Lithgow is one of the top cities in the state for not being able to buy a property. You can read all about it here. It was time to celebrate for a particular group of ladies in the Lithgow Area. We were kindly invited to Lithgow Quota's 70th birthday, where our journalist sat down with Sue Holt, who is the area's longest serving member. In sport our local hockey stars were the centre of attention, with the men and women's All Star teams and the development squads. Lithgow players were stand out's in their coaches eyes, getting praise and recognition for their hard work on and off the field. Well done! As everyone has seen on the news, in the paper and on social media, world renowned cricketer Shane Warne has tragically passed away. It is a devastating blow to his family, friends, the cricket community and to fans all over the world. So, wherever you are reading this from, on behalf of the Lithgow Mercury team I hope you are staying safe! If you have a story you think we should cover, feel free to email it to someone in our team: Have a wonderful weekend and let's bring on another week! - Lithgow Mercury journalist, Ciara Bastow

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/453fb78e-f2bf-486f-9498-0d3627814e40.jpg/r3_0_1030_580_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg