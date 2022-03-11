sport, local-sport,

The Lithgow Lazer's under 18 boys continue to sit at the top of the ladder in the Western Junior Premier League. In round two of the league, the boys played the Orange Eagles winning 76-45, the Mudgee Lakers 74-34, the Dubbo Rams 62-52, the Bathurst Goldminers 80-43 and the Dubbo Rams again taking them out 81-64. It wasn't smooth sailing for the other Lazer teams at Bathurst stadium though, with the under 18's girls having to put up a big fight against some tough teams. In a close battle against the Orange Eagles they were able to walk away with a 52-51 win, but against Narrandera Knights they went down 64-51. On Sunday, the girls weren't fairing any better going down to the Bathurst Goldminers 76-44 and Dubbo Rams 64-46. The under 16 boys couldn't keep their undefeated streak up, losing one of their four matches. The boys successfully defeated the Mudgee Lakes 85-46, Dubbo Rams 90-65 and Orange Eagles Black 73-46. It was the Gilgandra Windmills that were able to overcome the dominant Lithgow side, taking them 67-65 in a close match that now puts Lithgow second on the ladder. READ MORE: The under 16 girls won one of their matches 64-59 against the Bathurst team, but unfortunately the girls went down 86-41 against the Dubbo Rams and 69-46 the Orange Eagles. Another Lithgow side that was only able to take one win was the under 14 boys side, going 58-41 against the Gilgandra team. Unfortunately the Lazer side took losses against the Mudgee team 51-25, Bathurst 55-37 and Dubbo 87-10. The under 12 boys were able to get two wins and two losses in their games over the weekend, they took a strong wins over both Orange teams, defeating them 51-39 and 53-17 respectively. In a tight match that was anyone's game, Lithgow lost out by one point against Bathurst 41-40 and the Lithgow side couldn't hold out against the Dubbo squad going down 59-25. The under 12 girls couldn't get any wins over the weekend taking losses against Bathurst 49-7, the Dubbo Rams 49-6 and Orange 41-27. The next round on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 in Orange. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/4c732fd9-2d19-4e76-a8d2-4fd58675b9df.JPG/r0_140_3827_2302_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg