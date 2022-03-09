Why the Whitsundays should be on your bucket list

This is branded content.
Queensland's Whitsunday Islands are a highly popular getaway destination for a few key reasons; sun, sand and the crystal clear waters of the surrounding Coral Sea.
What you may be surprised to hear, however, is that there is so much more to see and do during a trip to the Whitsundays than simply lounging around on the shore.
In reality, the Whitsundays are a highly vibrant and dynamic coastal experience that all avid travellers and ecotourists will be sure to enjoy.
In fact, there are many experiences that you could quite honestly call 'bucket list'-worthy, these being experiences that all Australians should have under their belts well before they throw in their beach towels, so to speak.
Read on to discover all the essential experiences that you can have during your own trip to the Whitsundays.
Witness the majesty of the Great Barrier Reef
A major selling point of virtually all Whitsundays packages is the opportunity to get truly up close and personal with one of Australia's most iconic natural wonders: the Great Barrier Reef.
The reef is home to literally thousands of different species of coastal and marine life, including sea turtles, migrating and non-migrating coastal birds like shearwaters and a host of tropical fish, some of whom are endemic to specific sections of the reef itself.
What this means is that a trip to the Whitsundays may allow you to get seriously well-acquainted with some animals and fish species that you may not be able to find anywhere else on the planet.
This is truly an environmental experience that you won't be able to replicate, and with the ongoing climate crisis continuing to alter life on the reef, there is really no better time than now to see all that this natural wonder has to offer.
Be sure to book a reef tour with a local guide to ensure that you get the absolute most from your Great Barrier Reef experience.
Alongside being able to direct you to some of the reef's most fascinating sections, a local guide will naturally also be able to illuminate you on the reef's rich Indigenous history, as well as on the region's conservation efforts, allowing you to gain some insights into how we can work together to keep the reef safe over the foreseeable future.
Hike to hidden waterfalls
There's plenty to see and do on the land that makes up the Whitsunday Islands too, as the region is a national park in itself.
Take some time to explore the many coastal walkways and hiking trails, shaded by the fronds of towering palm trees, leading you deep into Queensland's characteristically lush tropical rainforests.
Some of these hiking trails may lead you straight to some of the Whitsundays' most ethereal waterfalls, including the freshwater falls at Cedar Creek and Stonehaven Bay off Hook Island.
Be sure to go for a dip in the refreshing pools that can be found at the base of these gorgeous, cascading falls, as chances are high they may be among the most revitalising swims you'll ever have in your lifetime.
Wave hello to some humpbacks
There are also an abundance of lookout points across the length of the Whitsunday Islands, which are perfect for individuals who'd like to go stargazing, sunset-chasing, or even whale watching.
On their eastern coastlines, the Whitsunday Islands overlook the migration routes of humpback whales and other whale species like the smaller dwarf minke whales as they move from their breeding grounds in the Coral Sea through to the northern coastlines of Antarctica, their feeding grounds.
Keep in mind that the whale migration route only sees the region's migrating whale population arriving to and staying in the Coral Sea between June and September, so smack dab in the winter school holidays.
If you are looking to spot some whales either from the coastline of Airlie Beach or from the lookouts on the islands rather than by boat, you should aim to schedule your trip for around the middle of this period, as this is likely when the local whale population will be at its highest.
We have to recommend booking a boating tour of the sea surrounding the Whitsundays, however, if you want to see some friendly whales up close, as you'll only really be able to catch glimpses from the coastline.
A boat tour may also grant you the opportunity to go for a swim with some dolphins or dwarf minke whales too, which is undoubtedly an experience worthy of your bucket list.
Take to the skies on an aerial tour
A bird's eye view of the Coral Sea will unveil to you just how beautiful the Whitsundays really are.
The aquamarine waters that frame the islands' golden sands and the cerulean shadows of the subterranean reef are truly mesmerising from the air, which is precisely why you should add an aerial tour to your Whitsundays trip itinerary.
You may even spot a whale or two from the air.
If a helicopter ride isn't your thing, then why not go paragliding or better yet, skydiving?
There are a handful of great skydiving opportunities around the Whitsunday Islands and Airlie Beach, with some even offering a beach landing for the ultimate return back to solid ground.
Rest assured, while you're up in the air, you'll be too busy taking in the gorgeous sight of the glistening waters and picturesque islands to even worry about the fact that you are literally falling from 10,000 or 15,000 feet.
Play golf and watch a Coral Sea sunset
Finally, if you're not one for thrills and adrenaline rushes, then why not pencil in some time in your trip to play a satisfying round of golf at the world-renowned Hamilton Island Golf Course?
A challenging yet highly satisfying golf course that perfectly utilises Hamilton Island's pre-existing natural landscape, the Hamilton Island Golf Club's course is a favourite among some of the world's most famous golfers.
The opportunity to play a perfect game against the incredible backdrop that is the Coral Sea is truly second to none, and should absolutely be on the bucket list of all avid golf fanatics and hobby players alike.
Be sure to take plenty of photos while you're on the green so that you can remember this majestic course in all its rolling glory.
As you can see, there's genuinely no shortage of incredible experiences to have during your time in the Whitsundays.
Be sure to pad out your itinerary with plenty of beach time as well, just to make sure that you get plenty of rest and relaxation alongside all the thrills and adventure that await you in the Coral Sea.