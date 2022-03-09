sport, local-sport,

TYLER Willott has scored plenty of clutch goals while in St Pat's colours, but on Saturday he provided the match winner for the men's Premier League All Stars side. While controlling the second half of their match against the Burwood Briars on Win Long Field, the All Stars looked as if they were headed for a draw. But with 43 seconds left on the clock, Willott came up with a goal to hand the All Stars the honours. It also meant the All Stars avenged the 4-3 loss they suffered at the hands of Briars in the inaugural pre-season clash between the Central West side and Sydney outfit played in 2021. All Stars captain Ben Kelly praised Willott for his efforts, but was impressed with the way his entire squad performed across the two 20-minute periods. "Tyler Willott played really well as he always does week-in, week-out. I think the boys in the midfield did well, Nic Milne did really well, but it was a pretty good team effort - it was great to come out and play like that," he said. "We had a heap of chances, their goalie played really, really well. We probably could have won four or five to one, but it was still a pretty good hit out." As Kelly indicated, Briars goalkeeper Scott Gardner excelled. He repelled the All Stars in seven penalty corner plays - a diving stick save the highlight - while he denied the hosts in open play as well. READ MORE: Despite losing two players to COVID and having another three being unable to travel due to flooding, it was the Briars who began the match the stronger of the two sides. They earned two penalty corners in as many minutes, but All Stars goalkeeper Andrew Kelly and defender Shane Conroy came up with good blocks to deny them. With 10 minutes gone Lithgow Storm star Brendon Horner gave the All Stars the lead, but a nice reverse stick finish from Liam Sweeny saw Briars level before the break. In the second period it was the All Stars who dominated as Horner, Willott, Will Searl, Taylor Dolbel and Riley Hanrahan all created in attack. The pressure mounted and while Gardner was superb, Willott finally found the winner. "There was some really good hockey out there, I think some of the transfers and defence through the midfield was great," Kelly said. "To be able to play with some of the guys you have played against for years, the concept of being able to do that has been going now for a couple of years and it's fantastic. "We play a style or a brand of hockey that is probably a bit unique to the Central West, it's nice and hard, we don't leave too much out on the field. "I think it's a great concept and hopefully we can keep it going against Briars. We're proud of where we play and who we play for, but to represent Central West with these guys is great." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/ff158441-0013-456a-8cba-73298cc4b349.JPG/r0_172_2022_1314_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg