SPARKS flew in an explosive finish - the problem was that it came 11 minutes before half-time in Saturday's Premier League Hockey All Stars women's match against Burwood Briars. Four minutes into the second quarter of the clash, a bolt of lightning hit a power pole, triggering a blackout at the Cooke Complex Complex. While power was restored, with lightning strikes still close to the field and rain bucketing down, the decision was made to call the game. The Dave Marshall coached Premier League All Stars were declared 2-0 victors, but he certainly felt his side had more to offer. "You can't do anything about that, but it was a bit of a bummer, the girls were playing well and were up 2-0 and just starting to get into the game," he said. "The good thing is, that team, once they get together, they show how good they are. They only got together a half hour before the game, they didn't train or anything, but there are some classy players there. "That team could easily hold itself in high esteem in first grade in Sydney." Though the game lasted just 19 minutes, it was enough time for the Central West outfit to show its class. Bathurst talent Jess Watterson opened scoring in the fifth minute following a nice build up from the midfield, while three minutes later All Stars goalkeeper Jess Luchetti made a double-block off a Briars penalty corner to keep her side in the lead. Having had that first 15 minutes to gel, the All Stars stepped up the pressure in the second quarter. READ MORE: Chloe Barrett tucked the ball in on the right post off a penalty corner play to make it 2-0, while the Briars keeper came up with a sharp save off another All Stars' corner soon after. The lightning strike followed to bring the match to a premature finish. The victorious All Stars line up included a number of players from Lithgow clubs in Jess Luchetti, Millie Leard, Rylee Millar and Tamika Bostock. After playing in the PLH women's rising stars game fellow Bathurst players Emma White and Lily Kable acted as reserves for the Briars. Marshall did not nominate any standout players for his side, but instead touching on their quality as an overall squad once more. "There are probably four or five other players who could have been in there and unfortunately CYMS didn't nominate any players, but to me as a coach, I wouldn't have picked too many different players," Marshall.

