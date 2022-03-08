ROLL UP, roll up to what promises to be one of the best Westfund Lithgow Shows ever. The fun starts on Friday, March 18 when the gates open at the Tony Luchetti Showground. Beyond you can spy a roving dinosaur, catch a joy flight on a helicopter and view some of our best, locally grown produce. The show runs for two days and entry costs $15 per adult, $5 per child and $50 for a two-day, family pass. Parking will be available on Watsford Oval across from JM Robson Aquatic Centre. Limited parking spots will be available near the pool and Basketball Stadium car parks. The T-Rex is part of a roving dinosaur exhibition which features over the show, so you can grab a selfie with one of these historic beasts. Capertee Valley Helicopter joy flights will make a welcome return, along with show staples Lithgow Living History, Young Farmers Challenge, Rural Fire Service Brigade Challenge and the Harrington Circus Show. Grab your hat and coat and head to the portable synthetic ice rink, where you can hire skates and test your skill at balancing. The swap meet, now in its fourth year, gives visitors the chance to pick up some bargains and swap anything from antiques to bric-a-brac, china, tools and more. The meet is at the greyhound racing track. There's plenty of action on Saturday night, starting at 6.30pm with the Aussie FMX Free Style Motorcross in the main arena. This is followed by a performance by Shara Rose and, at 8.30pm, the grand finale will take place with Fireworks by Howard and Sons Pyrotechnics in the main arena. On Sunday, equestrian events will take place from 9am. In the pavilions, one of the exhibits is of photos taken of Lithgow churches. A special prize of $50 and rosette will be given to the first-place print. Art and crafts, junior woodwork, Lego and scrapbooking will also be exhibited.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/10e6c088-5301-4e57-9dd6-5b7e3f94c0b4.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Westfund Lithgow Show starts on March 18 at the Tony Luchetti Showground

UP IN THE AIR: The Aussie FMX Freestyle Motor Bikes are a crowdpleaser and return to the Westfund Lithgow Show.

The T-Rex is part of a roving dinosaur exhibition which features over the show, so you can grab a selfie with one of these historic beasts. Capertee Valley Helicopter joy flights will make a welcome return, along with show staples Lithgow Living History, Young Farmers Challenge, Rural Fire Service Brigade Challenge and the Harrington Circus Show.

Grab your hat and coat and head to the portable synthetic ice rink, where you can hire skates and test your skill at balancing. The swap meet, now in its fourth year, gives visitors the chance to pick up some bargains and swap anything from antiques to bric-a-brac, china, tools and more.

The meet is at the greyhound racing track. There's plenty of action on Saturday night, starting at 6.30pm with the Aussie FMX Free Style Motorcross in the main arena. This is followed by a performance by Shara Rose and, at 8.30pm, the grand finale will take place with Fireworks by Howard and Sons Pyrotechnics in the main arena. On Sunday, equestrian events will take place from 9am. In the pavilions, one of the exhibits is of photos taken of Lithgow churches. A special prize of $50 and rosette will be given to the first-place print. Art and crafts, junior woodwork, Lego and scrapbooking will also be exhibited. SHARE