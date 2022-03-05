Workers struggle to find suitable accommodation

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Another week has come and gone. Time really does seem to be flying these days, I can't believe we are in March already. This week, Greenspot presented their case on working with Cleanaway and Macquarie Capital to investigate the feasibility of an Energy from Waste (EfW) facility at the Wang site to Lithgow City Council at the monthly meeting. We also caught up with the man behind Greenspot and how he came to be behind the re-development of Wallerawang Power Station. It is a very fascinating read, so sit down with a cup of coffee or a drink of your choice and settle in for an interesting story. Lithgow Mercury journalist Alanna Tomazin started her series on the housing crisis in Lithgow, as the current rental market is sitting at zero per cent vacancy, making it more and more difficult for employees to find short term rentals when working in the area. You can read all about it here. In sport the Lithgow Lazers' basketball sides showed their talents in round one of the Western Junior League, with the under 16 and under 18s boys going to the top of the ladder after three consecutive wins. The teams will play again this weekend in Bathurst, Lithgow, Dubbo, Orange and Mudgee. Good luck! As everyone has seen on the news, in the paper and on social media, different parts of NSW and Queensland have suffered major flooding. I think I can speak for everyone when I say that Lithgow residents can sympathise with what is happening after having our own flooding event earlier this year. You can check out our website for national coverage of the floods, as well as the feel good stories of humanity helping one another during this crisis. So, wherever you are reading this from, on behalf of the Lithgow Mercury team I hope you are staying safe! Have a wonderful weekend and let's bring on another week! - Lithgow Mercury journalist, Ciara Bastow

