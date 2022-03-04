newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Dr Louise Steding and her husband Gerald have been searching for the unknown at the Historic Hartley Vale Cemetery. The age-old bush cemetery situated just a few hundred metres from Hartley's Collits Inn is the resting place of around 100 people. The cemetery was the well-known Collits' family plot. Early settlers in the Field's and Morris' families are also buried at the cemetery with its earliest known graves dating back to the 1800s. But, after an extensive GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar) survey conducted by Dr Steding and Mr Steding, more have been found. Forgotten graves were a said possibility due to the age of the site and being overgrown, affected by bushfires, vandalism and the lack of headstones and name plaques. Dr Steding is a lecturer at Charles Sturt University and her husband Mr Steding has a Masters from the University of Sydney in GPR and video, among other things. Together they work with media, community groups, families and police in searches for missing persons, reducing search area and occasionally recovery. Dr Steding said they searched for the first two burials in the Hartley cemetery, two young Collits' girls who died in the late 1820s. "We thought they might be closer to the earliest surviving headstone and third burial in the cemetery, that of William Smith, a sub-inspector of the early roads across the mountains," she said. Mr Smith died in 1834 and Dr Steding said these people were some of the earliest settlers in NSW and among the first to settle west of the mountains. She said watching the information build from data was very exciting and it was important to find those who had been lost over the years. "All people are tied to their ancestors, they are part of who we are," she said. She said through her role she was also able to dispel old stories of people being buried in the rear northeast or outside the fence, in which they're not. Dr Steding said the GPR survey shed some light on 19th century history, which was an important part of Australia. "In reality far more people have been buried in Hartley Vale Cemetery than the headstones represent," she said. The GPR process itself was short and involved a lot of pushing, but Dr Steding said COVID and the weather had certainly slowed the process down. "The survey doesn't take that long. It's the data processing and interpretation that takes a while," she said. The GPR machine looks like a lawnmower, essentially it's an antenna on a cart that records electromagnetic impulses. "When we go over something more solid than its surroundings, then the signal shows up on the screen. We can look through the ground as we walk," Dr Steding said. "We can see hyperboles or blips for over 170 people. In cemeteries the results are generally clear because of similarities in the shape and intensity of hyperbole and from patterning amongst the burials themselves. "In other environments, clandestine graves can be difficult, but we've exhumed individuals and know what the signals look like." In her role Dr Steding said she enjoyed answering people's questions and watching their eyes widen when explaining and showing them what she does for a living. "It's wonderful. "For me personally, it's important what I do because I compare different environments, different known burials, differences between adult and children's burials and the usefulness of our GPR in searching for deceased missing persons," she said. "That is my dedication in life. I've had four successes, but only one was from using GPR. Different circumstances need different approaches." Now the GPR survey has been completed Dr Steding said she was finishing off a report and the discovered graves have been plotted on a plan of the cemetery along with some features and undefined anomalies. "There are also some follow up activities for family members to crosscheck named persons. We're going to have an open day where Gerald and I will give a presentation," she said. The presentation will be organised by the Blaxland Cemetery Trust. "So, anyone who's interested can come along to try a bit of GPR themselves - though the weather needs to fine up first," Dr Steding said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/3ce21137-8eca-46df-8621-e953a92cda1b.jpg/r0_178_5454_3260_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg