Lithgow's under 16 and 18 boys dominate first round of Western Junior League

The Lithgow Lazer junior players kicked off their representative season, playing some tough matches in The Riverina for the first round of the Western Junior League. The under 16s boys were the dominant team, winning all three of their matches by margins of over 40 points to put them straight to the top of the ladder. The wins, have Western Development Officer and Country Development Manager for NSW Basketball Adam Marjoram questioning the talent out west for boys that age. "It seems that some places get a lot of juniors who are really good in under 12's but by the time they get to 16's they die off and stop wanting to play, but Lithgow seems to be able to retain the older players and they put in extremely strong performances," he said. The other Lithgow side to dominate their games were the under 18 boys who won all three games and are training hard under coach Suzie. For the other teams it wasn't an easy outing, the under 12 boys first outing saw them win one game and lost the other three and now sit fourth on the table. "They're all young boys, very fresh to the game, and their coach Peter Griffith said he was on all accounts happy with the boys and they are all putting the effort in," Marjoram said. The under 12's and 14's girls sides didn't get a win but according to Marjoram are playing quite well. "The under 14's boys won one game and lost two, but for a fairly young team did extremely well too," he said. "The under 16 girls won one game and lost two and the under 18 girls lost all four games which is a pity." Marjoram said the Lithgow Association was continually trying to work with girls in basketball, through different programs including the "I'm a girl" program. "In 2013 we lost all girls competitions in Lithgow, and it wasn't until 2016 before we got our first comp back up and running for girls," he said. And while the numbers seem to be growing in the local competition, it is still heavily male dominated. "There are 48 girls compared to zero some years ago, but we have 42 boys playing in just one age group so that shows the difference, so we would like to continue growing the numbers," he said. This weekend the Western Round will be split with teams playing in Bathurst, Lithgow, Dubbo, Orange and Mudgee. Dates to remember: Aussie Hoops will be starting back up on March 15 and parents can register their child now. A basketball skills day will be taking place on Saturday, April 23 at Bathurst and on Sunday, April 24 there will be a country development day.

