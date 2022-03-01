sport, local-sport,

Smashes are sole leaders of the Lithgow's Table Tennis Association Autumn competition following round two played at the Old Trades Hall. Spinners and Smashes went into their clash having both won in the opening round. Spinners won the first rubber 2-0 but it would be the only time they led as Smashes went on a 6-0 run for a 6-2 break and were never headed. The teams split the next eight games for Smashes to maintain a four-game buffer at 10-6 but Spinners took the last singles rubber 2-0 to give themselves a chance to trail only 10-8. Smashes stepped it up in the doubles though, winning both 2-0 to ease home 14-8. No one stood out in a good team effort for the victorious Smashes, with Jason Bailey and Riza Wiradi recording 4-2 and Matt Kappos 2-4. Kevin Wright was the shining light for Spinners with a perfect 6-0, while Leon Rust went 2-4 and Kelly Gurney 0-6. The other match saw Chevy beat Grippers out of the gates to lead 4-0 and while Grippers got back to 4-2, that was as close as it got the rest of the way. A 6-1 Chevy burst gave them a stranglehold at 10-3 and they held Grippers at arm's length to cruise to a 14-7 victory. READ MORE: An unblemished 6-0 from Mick Wagner put Chevy in the driver's seat, with good backup coming from Peter Jaccoud (4-2) and Shane Eagle (2-5). Linda Kappos (4-2) was the only Gripper to get her head above water, as Lou Kappos finished 2-4 and Sean Jenkins 1-6. Point score: Smashes 8, Chevy 5, Spinners 4, Grippers 0. This Week's Matches: Round 3; Chevy v Smashes. Spinners v Grippers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/8358f4c9-574d-448c-9723-9d6dcf59dbdc.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg