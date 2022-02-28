newsletters, editors-pick-list,

La Salle Academy hosted its swimming carnival recently and students had a fantastic day in the warm weather. The students dressed to impress in their house colours, with the year 7 students excited for their first ever high school carnival, while year 12 students dressed in style for their last ever school swimming carnival. Even when students weren't in the pool they were kept entertained by music playing over the speakers. After weeks of wet weather the students were fortunate to have had a perfect weather day with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. The year 12's, along with their coordinator and school canteen manager, cooked loads of delicious bacon and egg rolls and sausage sandwiches throughout the day. READ MORE: Students participated well, and the keenest swimmers swam some fantastic times. The novelty events were a big hit, as were the 'free' swimming times for all years. Great participation and great fun was had by all. La Salle wanted to give a big thanks to their PDHPE Department for their organisation of the day, and all their fabulous staff who helped to run a really enjoyable day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/22be567c-1a88-4bc8-bc04-b8620078b9d0.JPG/r2_236_4606_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg