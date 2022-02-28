newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The first weekend in March, Portland's Crystal Theatre will once again be transformed in to one of the best regional galleries this side of the Blue Mountains. This year will be the 46th year that the Portland Art Purchase society hosts its annual regional art exhibition, celebrating regional artists from around the Central West and beyond. The show has built an enviable reputation amongst regional art shows as not only a high quality show put on by the all volunteer group, but also as a successful show for selling artworks for artists. Something that all artists will appreciate after a tough couple of years for the entire arts community. The committee have once again decided to not proceed with the traditional opening night as the uncertainty of changing COVID regulations didn't leave enough time for planning, however a sponsors preview night is being offered on Thursday night from 6pm, booking are essential and can be made via the Facebook page. Featuring over 300 artworks, this years exhibition will have something for everyone, with all works for sale over the weekend. The feature artist this year is previous prize winner, Nikki Burns, whose work will be a drawcard and has proven to be extremely popular over the years with audiences. READ MORE: The exhibition will once again host the Ron Bidwell and Mary Hampton art prizes, sponsored by The Foundations and the Simply Drawing prize sponsored by Joe Penn and Lesley O'Shea. The prizes will be judged on Thursday and announcements made via the society's Facebook page. "After everyone has been locked down for the best part of two years, we are hoping everyone will come out and join us over the weekend to enjoy some amazing art, a great atmosphere and a lovely day out in our town of Portland," media officer Rich Evans said. "This exhibition has been lucky to be able to go ahead every year for the last 46 years and we hope that this year will be another successful one for all our artists, they certainly need support after a tough couple of years." The Portland Art show is on March 5 and 6, from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday. For all the information you can visit www.portlandartshow.net.au or find them on Facebook. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/d95bc9e7-1059-49c3-a295-6e4a3a8420fd.JPG/r0_25_1000_590_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg