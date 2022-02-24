newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Brad De Losa is set to swing into Adelaide on Saturday, March 5 for the 2022 Stihl Timbersports Australian Trophy. The South Bowenfels axeman enjoyed some downtime and light training over Christmas but with easing COVID restrictions, he's more excited than ever to get back out on the stage. "I had my first competition in the middle of January up at Brunswick Heads just north of Byron Bay, so that was a good place to kick it off. "And I've had two other small competitions since then in the lead up to the Australian trophy," he said. De Losa previously competed in St Kilda, Melbourne for the trophy but for the first time in the event's history it will be held at Glenelg beach in South Australia. "This is the first time it's been at Glenelg beach. I've been over for Adelaide Show on quite a few occasions and usually stay over in Glenelg so it should be good," he said. He said it was a nice venue, near the beach and a good setting to chop some wood. "The weather should be similar to here too, I'm just praying that it doesn't rain and be wet for us," he said. De Losa will go head to head in a knockout round and qualification time trial to contest the Australian Trophy. "So if you can qualify the top four, you actually get to rest for one round, which is a big advantage when it comes to the back end of the competition," he said. He said he will aim to get out there and set his best time and complete his races and disciplines. "It's just head to head as soon as you get knocked out, you're finished. So to win the whole thing, I've got to complete my four races and four disciplines," he said. First up will be the steel stop saw, De Losa will then need to run across and cut an underhand and then run back over to do a single buck saw before finishing with the standing block. "It is quite a physically demanding competition, this one compared to the other one where we just do one discipline at a time, this one's got quite a bit more involved and a bit harder on the body," he said. "It takes a lot to train the body and transition between different movements, they're quite different so it fatigues you a lot." If successful, De Losa will get the chance to head to Vienna in May to represent Australia in the World Trophy. "Hopefully I get through it's something I'm sort of striving to get back to. I've been lucky enough to win that World Trophy on three previous occasions. So to get another one would be certainly very nice," he said. Chopping his way through his goals, De Losa has been training four to five days per week and practicing in smaller competitions on weekends. "I've been doing swimming, lightweight training and then I just chops some blocks at home and also have a complete run through of the events, simulating what we'll be doing on the day," he said. Fortunately he's also got his own training facility at the in-laws house. "I've got lucky here with the in-laws to have a great indoor facility with the amount of rain we've had lately. It's been good to be able to train in here uninterrupted," he said. De Losa said he was most excited to get back into the swing of things post-lockdown and compete on stage rather than through virtual competitions. "It's great with everything opening back up now to get back onto the stage. I probably wasn't a big fan of the virtual stuff. It was nothing like the actual feeling of being on stage and competing," he said, "The atmosphere is completely different so yeah it'll be great to be back," he said. He wanted to thank his family, friends and the people of Lithgow for their continued support. The event will be live streamed on Saturday, March 5 on the Stihl Timbersports Facebook page and website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/26016e5e-afd1-4181-8578-1aeb9b90ea30.JPG/r0_122_4512_2671_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg