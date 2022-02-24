The Saint: Power play's inconvenient truth

comment,

THERE'S an election looming but even by that measure the promise of more than 3700 jobs in government inspired clean energy initiatives for displaced Hunter Valley power workers seems about as fanciful as the untested mantra that renewables can ensure a reliable 24/7 supply. The Morrison government's promise of careers in wind, battery farms and hydrogen schemes will do little to allay the concerns of a not so positive future for those looking down the barrel of redundancy at Eraring and seems more like good intentions than informed reality. Quite simply there are little or no long term jobs in renewables despite the campaigns. The column has previously quoted the cynical public comments of a northern NSW Mayor who complained that her town's promised jobs only turned up 'grass mowing beneath the turbines'. In fact Energy Australia only recently in the Lithgow Mercury admitted that after the jobs surge during construction only 15 ongoing direct positions would be required if its controversial Lake Lyell hydro scheme goes ahead. Throw into the mix this week's revelation that a billionaire with an avowed mission to rid Australia of coal power wants to buy AGL's considerable assets and the future becomes even murkier. Go green if that's the way of the world but, like Energy Australia, be honest about what the future holds. STILL no election date but already posters for two female candidates for Calare - an independent and a One Nation hopeful - are popping up around town. Just wondering, though, if it's legal to be poster placing on public property like railway viaducts as campaigners for Pauline's girl in Calare have done. Please explain! LAST week's reader inquiry about the fate of legendary 60's hill climb racer The John Sykes Special brought interesting input but still no answer to the big question. Veteran earth mover and historian on such things - and the only revhead known to be capable of donuts in a D9 (that's a 'dozer to you) - points out there were actually three Sykes Specials built at Hartley, all powered by big hairy V8s. OK then, we'll make it simple: where did the last one, a Buick powered beast, finish Up? Any takers? FULL marks to the Blue Fox restaurant lot on showing just how it's done when making your business attractive after dark. Bright lights attract more than just moths; gloom seems to stick like a damp blanket.

