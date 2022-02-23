Man stabbed in Lithgow, police appeal for information

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Police are appealing for public assistance following a stabbing in Lithgow yesterday, Tuesday 22 February. According to police, at about 11.40pm on Tuesday 22 February, emergency services were called to Stewart Street, Lithgow, following reports a man was stabbed. Officers attached to Chifley Police District attended and found a 49-year-old man with a stab wound to his chest. Police were told the man observed a group of people damaging his vehicle parked outside his home. When he confronted them, they assaulted him, before they left the scene. The man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before he was airlifted to Nepean Hospital, Sydney, in a stable condition. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. As inquiries continue, anyone with information about the incident or who has dashcam vision from the area is urged to contact police.

