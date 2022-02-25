newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Lithgow Arms employees are the hands behind the manufacturing of top-of-the line weapon systems for the Australian Defence Force. Robyn Armstrong plays her vital role as packer, where she provides to soldiers on the frontline. She has worked at Thales' Lithgow facility for 52 years and doesn't plan on retiring any time soon. "I'm a packer now and been doing that for about 10 years , I pack parts for the army mostly," she said. "I love my job, I feel like I'm my own boss I just sit there and work away, they give me a job to do and I just do it." Robyn has seen lots of changes at the factory and worked in multiple roles as a canteen girl, pay girl and packer over the years. "When I first came here the paint shop was over the road, there's been different buildings and lots of changes," she said. Thales continues to evolve and advance its manufacturing with a recent $6.5 million investment for a new facility. "I've seen a lot of changes through my time, and I'm excited to see this new facility for metal finishes and heat treatment come to life," Robyn said. A sod turning ceremony was held on Monday, February 21 at the site to mark Thales' latest investment for the beginning of a new industrial area at Lithgow Arms. Phase one of this new industrial plan will establish a modern manufacturing and integration hub for the design, development and precision manufacture of next generation weapons systems for the ADF, industrial partners and export customers. Senator Jim Molan AO DSC, NSW Deputy Premier and Bathurst MP Paul Toole, Minister for Defence Personnel, Minister for Veterans Affairs and Calare MP Andrew Gee and Lithgow mayor Maree Statham attended the event. Mr Gee said Thales' investment continues to put Lithgow and its highly skilled workforce, like Robyn, on a unique place on the map. "There's not too many small communities that can say they have such an important role in our national life and security, it's a great credit to the people that work here," he said. He said Australia can continue to call on the expertise that Lithgow brings to its national security and defence. "You can't underestimate how important that is, it's been built up through generations, so many men and women have come through this plant at Lithgow. "What the men and women of Lithgow who work here do is vitally important, because our men and women on the frontline in harms way rely on what comes from this factory," he said. Director Integrated Weapons and Sensors Graham Evenden said the investment was a key enabler for the activities planned over the 24-36 months. "The reason we're starting with this building first is that it enables new product to go to market quicker, it enables different product to go in market and for future development on the site," he said. And while the building doesn't create jobs in itself, it enables the creation of jobs through other products, Mr Evenden said. "We're going to see significant increase," he said. He said automation will also be seen in the building to increase productivity. "We use robots in some of the manufacturing right now but at no point has a robot ever replaced a person and that certainly won't be the case here in Lithgow," he said. The plant is set to be in full operation before the end of the year and will enable Lithgow Arms to do heat treatment and metal finishes on new military firearms. "It will also allow us to do that on military machine guns and be a key enabler in increasing our commercial product," Mr Evenden said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/fdca68d9-fe6a-46ce-bb86-8b7427422321.jpg/r376_85_3933_2095_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg