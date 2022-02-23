newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Greenspot's major restructure and refurbishment plans continued on Wednesday morning with the demolition of the Unit seven boiler at Wallerawang Power Station. It was the second phase of detonation following on from the chimney stacks and Unit eight boiler in November 2021, with Greenspot's aim to repurpose the site into the home of a large scale battery and multi-use precinct. Greenspot founder Neil Schembri said he was highly motivated to speed the transformation of the power station and attract new investment into the region. "We are thoroughly energized by the potential for positive impact of this transformation on the local community, economy and jobs," he said. Earlier in February, the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment placed Greenspot's Environmental Impact Statement for a grid-scale battery on public exhibition. The application is for a 500MW/1,000MWh battery with a project value of approximately $400 million. READ MORE: The battery will help enhance the reliability of the electricity grid and accelerate the development of renewables in NSW. This takes on additional significance following the announcement in recent weeks that Eraring Power Station, the largest coal-fired power station in Australia, will close in 2025, seven years earlier than originally planned. Greenspot CEO Brett Hawkins said with the Wallerwang Power Station closure in 2014, he was incredibly mindful on the impact these closures have. "Not only how they affect the supply and transmission of electricity, but how they affect the lives of workers and whole communities," he said. "People in Lithgow and the Central-West are resilient and there is a proud legacy of industry and innovation. Renewed business activity is required for future generations to thrive here and we are excited to be part of it." Mr Hawkins said Greenspot sees community engagement and input as an essential component of the Power Station's transformation. "Many of the community members we talk to see an opportunity for this area to chart its own course towards a rejuvenated, sustainable and circular economy," he said. "They believe, as we do, that the timing and holistic approach of Wallerawang Power Station's transformation has the potential to make it a model for other regional communities across Australia."

