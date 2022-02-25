Portland, Paul Toole, community, support, sports, funding

The start of 2022 has been wonderful for Portland sporting organisations, with the announcement of funding to a number of projects across the town. Firstly there was a new clubhouse for Portland Touch Football which is now up and running and officially open. Lithgow Mayor, Cr Maree Statham, joined Member for Bathurst and NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole for the ribbon cutting ceremony ahead of the annual series of mixed touch matches. Mr Toole said the $500,000 upgrade has been made possible thanks to funding from the NSW Government, announced as a 2019 election commitment, and the new facility is a welcome change from old shipping container that doubled as the club's headquarters at Saville Park. "The clubhouse includes features such as air conditioning, accessible spectator toilets, player amenities, a meeting room, storage space, spectator viewing area and canteen facilities," he said. "A site next to the local swimming pool on Williwa Street was been chosen as the location for the building because of its close location to services such as power, sewer and water. "Portland loves its sport and these upgrades will not just assist Portland Touch Football Association but transform Saville Park to benefit the entire Portland sporting community." The fantastic news was followed by more of the same when it was announced that the grandstand at Kremer Park was set to be upgraded. Again Paul Toole MP met with local residents to inform them a NSW Government grant to the amount of $363,584 would be made available for the project. Mr Toole said the grandstand at Kremer Park would be given a complete makeover. "It's in pretty poor condition," he said. "This project had been identified by the local community as something that needed doing and I am proud the NSW Government is able to deliver for them. "The Kremer Park Grandstand Project is all about improving the places and spaces to meet the needs of the community, including the increased number of women's sporting teams in Portland. "New bathroom and toilet facilities are included in the makeover and I know that members of the Portland Cricket Club and Portland Rugby League are elated with this announcement." Mr Toole said the local infrastructure improvements at Portland were key to helping the community and on this occasion is thanks to the NSW Government's $75 million Resources for Regions, Round Eight. The announcements and funding has been well received in the community with many sporting groups looking at how they can further improve their facilities.

Portland sport kicking big goals

"A site next to the local swimming pool on Williwa Street was been chosen as the location for the building because of its close location to services such as power, sewer and water. "Portland loves its sport and these upgrades will not just assist Portland Touch Football Association but transform Saville Park to benefit the entire Portland sporting community." SPORTING BOOST: Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, centre, at Portland's Kremer Park where NSW Government funding of $363,584 will see the old grandstand given a major upgrade. Photo: Contributed