Take a look at the new services and programs that are coming to LINC

Lithgow Information and Neighbourhood Centre (LINC) is a community hub that offers a range of services and programs for everyone. Now that 2022 is in full swing, some of the programs both new and old are coming back to life. The Lithgow Mercury has compiled a list of programs that residents both young and old may find useful. Kinder to Year Six homework support and assessment support for High School students every Wednesday during the school terms from 4pm to 5pm at Bowenfels Community Hub, 174 Landa Street, Bowenfels. LINC will be hosting the Youth Hub every Thursday between 4pm and 5.30pm during the school term. The hub is for youth aged between 12 and 16 and will take place at 174 Landa Street. It will commence on Thursday, March 3. For more information call Leanne on 0419 469 230. For a coffee, chat and connection, LINC is bringing back the women's safe haven where they can talk about what the Lithgow community needs. Every Wednesday during school terms, the women can meet at 2pm at the Bowenfels Community Hub. On the last Thursday of every month, LINC hosts a barbecue out at the Bowenfels Hub at 4:30pm, commencing March 31. On Mondays once a month, LINC will be host the Nature and Nurture Group in the LINC Hall where light refreshments and giveaways and the opportunity to chat with local services and develop a sense of connection. This will commence on April 4. The bus tours will run monthly and groups will explore the Lithgow LGA and experience the re-growth post bushfire. They will have a picnic lunch at a unique location every time and booking will be essential. The first trip will be May 23rd, and will run from 12pm to 2pm, pick up from LINC. Secret Creek will host a Wellbeing Connection project which will provide a chance to have a chat over coffee and then the group will explore wellbeing activities. This will be held fortnightly on Thursday from 10am to 12noon - starting on February 24. The usual support groups have all returned for 2022 as well as the Supported Playgroups, Storytime and Community and Kids educational programs For any inquiries please contact LINC on 6352 2077. More programs will be added as they become available.

