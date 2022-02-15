Temporary closure of Wolgan Gap Road for final investigative works

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

As a part of the post-disaster remediation of Wolgan Gap Road, final investigative works resumed on Monday, February 14. As many would be aware, significant storms throughout the months of November and December 2021 caused widespread damage to the Wolgan Road. Council engaged geotechnical specialists to work alongside Council engineers to develop solutions which could prevent this in the future. Investigative work is required to inform the design of these solutions. READ MORE: The work will involve the core drilling of a section of the road to determine the design of the retaining structures that will need to be installed later this year. To cater for this work, the road will be closed at the following times: Should works conclude before the times listed above a notification will be sent out notifying road users and residents. Council apologises for the inconvenience at this time. Existing speed limits (40kmh) and weight limits (5 tonnes) will still apply during this time and until further notification. Should there be any enquiries on this please contact Paul Creelman, Transport Manager on 6354 9999.

