Winmalee woman airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital after suffering burns while cooking

A Winmalee woman, aged in her late 30s, has sustained burns to her back and legs when cooking oil exploded and set her body on fire on Sunday, February 13. NSW Police transported CareFlight's medical team to the scene of the incident where NSW Ambulance paramedics were providing initial treatment. The Mounties Care CareFlight Helicopter landed at Summerhayes Park at 1.15pm. CareFlight's specialist doctor and NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic performed a clinical assessment on the woman and administered pain relief. CareFlight's medical team intubated the patient and placed her in an induced coma to stabilise her. The woman was airlifted to the specialist burns unit at Royal North Shore Hospital in a stable condition under ongoing monitoring from CareFlight's medical team.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/5dad3ce7-79d2-4cf3-88e4-b9d08a7dc257.jpg/r0_536_3500_2514_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg