Gumnut Childcare Centre will remain open for families and workers while an external administrator looks into the financial position of the operation. Lithgow Council was successful in Federal Court proceedings on February, 2, to appoint external administrator, Anthony Elkerton of DW Advisory, to the company that operates the Gumnut Childcare Centre, ECEC Management Services Pty Limited. Lithgow Council took legal action in November 2021 after the business had failed to pay rent on the centre in accordance with the lease for 28 months. The intention of the external administrator, with the assistance of Lithgow Council, is to transition the business to new operators with minimal disruption Gumnut Childcare Centre, its staff and children, according to Lithgow City Council's Director Economic Development and Environment Andrew Muir. "It is understood from communication with the administrator that it is business as usual at the Centre presently and there should be no impact on parents. It is also understood that the Centre is continuing to take new enrolments," Mr Muir said. According to Mr Muir, the external administrator is gathering information to get a clear picture of the financial position of the Centre. "Once this is known, they will provide a report to all creditors," Mr Muir said. "The measures taken by Council provide an avenue for the Centre to remain open and transition to a new operator. "Council recognises that the Centre has devoted staff and loyal families, who would be inconvenienced and disappointed if the Centre were closed." Mr Muir said the pathway chosen had real regard for keeping the centre open, without impacts on childcare or staff. The Council is only the landlord and not the operator of the childcare centre, but remains committed to these objectives. ECEC Management Services Pty Limited were contacted for comment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/db066b6c-488c-410a-9538-973205ee6fef.JPG/r0_381_4608_2985_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg