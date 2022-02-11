To those who earned our thanks

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

There would be very few, if any, among us who didn't wish the pandemic was over this very minute. The fatigue and weariness felt by all after two years of the virus' existence in Australia is widespread. The edge-of-seat anticipation waiting for the daily case numbers has diminished, the viewership on the daily press conferences has waned and even the possible emergence of a new variant has barely created a ripple among the general public. For many, COVID-19 is treated as something that was once at the forefront of minds, but now takes a back seat as life moves on. However, there is a group of people who can't afford that luxury. A group who day-in, day-out, are confronted with the harsh realities of COVID-19 and everything that comes with it. Let's take a moment to think of our healthcare workers. They are doing it tough. Whether they are treating COVID-positive patients themselves or not, their jobs have become increasingly difficult. Unlike many of us who are close to living relatively normal lives (or as normal as possible at the moment), there is an unrelenting strain on those who have made it their mission to help others. Hearing of health carers working double or even triple shifts is not uncommon, not to mention the uncomfortable protective gear required for the duration of the working day. And, let's not forget, they are still working in close confines of a deadly virus. As much as the general public is tuning out from it nowadays, the reality is more people are dying of the virus now than ever. In the first four days up this week up to February 10 a further 37,569 people were recorded to have tested positive for COVID and 76 people had died. That's an average of 19 people dying each day. Make no mistake, this is more serious than ever, even if many of us choose to wish it wasn't. Let's just spare a thought for those who can't turn the other way. Ben Fraser An ACM editor