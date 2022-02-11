Cooinda residents have been staying positive during the COVID-19 pandemic

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

With Cooinda reopen to family and friends in the area, the Lithgow Mercury checked in with the nursing home to see how the residents were coping amidst the pandemic. By the looks of the photos, the residents are staying positive and healthy. Following negative COVID-19 test results from all staff and residents at Cooinda and in line with directives from the Department of Health, their lockdown was immediately ended. "We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked to mitigate the spread of the virus across Cooinda and keep both residents and staff safe," Respect CEO Jason Binder said. "As we reopen, we are conscious that the virus is still active in the community and will ask that you still take precautions prior to planning your next visit." Mr Binder said in a statement on Facebook that for those unaware, health and aged care staff are being furloughed if they have a positive COVID test or are in any way symptomatic, which means they are unable to work. "For staff on the front-line this means they are doing an extraordinary amount of work, and extraordinary isn't even a good enough word for it," he said. "Imagine wearing an N95 mask and face-shield, coming in early out of duty to give good care knowing there are staff shortages, finishing your shift late exhausted, and then realising there are not enough staff on the next shift to provide care to residents. "You take a deep breath, and even though you're already stuffed, pull a double shift because you have to ensure the residents you love get the care they need. Then you go home, crash in bed, wake up the next day and do it again, and again, and again, with no end in sight. "That is the daily life of our staff in some of our homes in Victoria and NSW right now. It's tough, really tough, and they're understandably exhausted, but they keep pulling together and keep going to care for our residents." Mr Binder said you may be a bit angry and say that it's not fair, and "someone" should do something about it, but staff shortages are pervasive across Victoria and NSW, and they can't get more appropriately skilled workers to cover the workers in furlough. "So who's left to do the care? Some of the most selfless people in our community - the existing aged care workers. They are sacrificing everything right now to make sure our mothers, fathers, grandmothers, and grandfathers are safe and cared for by pushing through some seriously difficult challenges," he said. "We are implementing as many strategies as we can to alleviate this, and it's day by day, but I want you all to know how we're getting through it - it's only because of the commitment of our amazing staff. "If there are any family members reading this, please know your loved one is fine, because our staff won't let anything happen." Mr Binder said that he normally says aged care workers are amazing people when things are normal, but at the moment, he wants everyone to know it's another level above amazing. "If you know someone in a COVID affected aged care home, please spare a thought, a kind word, or an act of help in this difficult time," he said. "It's never been tougher, and every bit of support is appreciated for these amazing community members at this time." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

