Lithgow Can Assist had an invitation to participate at the Car Club Rally, held at Rydal Show Ground, which was organized by Craig Bulkeley and brother Todd in late January. It was a very hot day with people looking for some shade after looking around at the magnificent cars on display. At the end of the day Can Assist Lithgow and Mudgee Can Assist were donated a cheque for $3000, from Ulan Colliery, each, to assist Clients who are going through Cancer treatments. Lithgow Club had a donation tin available for anyone who wished to make a donation to Lithgow's worthy cause, on opening this at the end of the day a wonderful sum of $550.00 had been donated. Another surprise came in, in a donation from Todd Nytrai of "The Dirty Dogs Car Club" for $850 then a donation from Gary the Ice Cream man of $150. A very big thank you to all of these donors. President of Lithgow Can Assist graciously thanked Craig and Todd for organizing such a special event and for the donations to our worthy cause. Can Assist Lithgow have had their first meeting for 2022 at Fatima Hall on Wednesday, February 2 with 11 members present. Over the Christmas break we had notification from Can Assist Head Office that two people would like to join our branch, we are delighted with this news and welcome them to our branch. READ MORE: Our upcoming events have been arranged beginning with a White Elephant/Garage Sale on Saturday, March 12 at Fatima Hall. Two street stalls to be held at Lithgow Valley Plaza on April 22 and May 13. At the present time we are helping 55 clients with financial assistance. This financial year we have received further donations from Clarence Colliery, Energy Australia, Ulan Colliery, Centennial Coal Airly, Lithgow Workmen's Club, Lithgow Bowling Club, Bouquets By Design, Inner Wheel, The Vale Ladies, Lithgow Men's Bowling Club, G. Anthes. A big thank you to all these organisations and individuals. Can Assist can be contacted by phoning 0421 416 613 for financial assistance. This is very confidential so if there is anyone or you know of anyone who needs financial assistance please don't hesitate to ring. Our meetings are on the first Wednesday of each month at 2pm at Fatima Hall, if anyone would like to come along then you may even like to join. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

