news, local-news,

La Salle Academy welcomed a fresh cohort of year 7 students for 2022 on Monday, January 31. The students coped extremely well with the transition to high school and the challenge of wearing their facemasks. The staff were so impressed with their resilience and positive start to the school year. Their Pastoral Welfare Coordinator Mrs Wilsmore-Smith, Learning Support Teachers and Year 10 Peer Support Leaders guided them through the day. The students spent time with their Peer Support leaders, further developed their understanding of high school expectations and fostered lots of new friendships along the way. Throughout the day there were many laughs to be had, whether it be while playing memory tag, having a snowball fight or just watching their peers try to act out a lightbulb in charades. Congratulations Year 7s on a wonderful start to life at La Salle. Remember to hold your heads high, make the best of all situations and most importantly believe in yourself. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/dc5b3e98-09c0-421c-bbe6-9e7bf49391a0.JPG/r0_240_4608_2844_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg