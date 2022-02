news, local-news,

A man missing from the Blue Mountains area has been located. The 20-year-old was last seen leaving his home at Mount Victoria, about 7am yesterday, Tuesday 8 February. Officers attached to Blue Mountains Police Area Command were alerted and commenced inquiries to locate the man. Following inquiries, he was found safe and well at Mount Victoria about 10.15am today, Wednesday 9 February.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/ddfa21f3-8d58-4ae7-a6a8-d733cbe8bbd0.png/r0_45_1200_723_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg