newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Since the beginning, it's always been about the love for this local business who are preparing for a busy Valentine's Day. NH Weddings will be outside Hartley Fresh Cafe with their flower cart on Sunday, February 13 and Monday, February 14 selling floral bouquets and gifts. Head planner, stylist and coordinator Natalie Hagopian said that roses were the best sellers but this year they will also have white and pink available as well, along with other varieties of flowers. "Valentine's Day has become a day not only for couples but for everyone to spread some love, gift items to family and friends," she said. "People are buying all sorts of gifts, not just sticking with the traditional dozen red long stem roses." Ms Hagopian said that Valentines Day was very popular for the business. "It is very popular for our florals and on our events side, we do see a lot of proposals happening on Valentine's Day as well which is lovely to have a part in," she said. Located in Little Hartley, NH Weddings is a wedding service business dedicated to creating breath-taking weddings and elopements in the Blue Mountains. "We offer wedding planning, day coordinating and floral design. Our team is customer focused and it gives us so much satisfaction knowing that we helped create one of the most memorable days in so many couples' lives that they will treasure for a lifetime," Ms Hagopian said. "We pride ourselves in creating a fuss free, stress free wedding planning journey for our couples so that they can enjoy their day with family and friends and let us take care of all the details. "We want couples to remember their wedding day as the most perfect day rather than the most stressful time of their life." Ms Hagopian said they are currently setting up a showroom where couples can visit, dream and design their weddings. NH Weddings was founded by Ms Hagopian over 10 years after she left school in 2009 and went on to study business and events management. "I always had a passion for weddings. My first job at 18 was an events coordinator position at a wedding venue," she said. "The long days, sleepless nights and stress was all worth it to just see the couples so happy and in love on their wedding day." NH Weddings was based in Sydney until 2020, before Ms Hagopian and her family relocated to the Blue Mountains. "We decided to take a chance, move out of Sydney and also move the business," she said. "Tara, our second wedding planner/coordinator joined our team in 2020 and has been a complete asset to the team, together we have grown NH Weddings and service the Blue Mountains area." Ms Hagopian said NH Weddings has grown so much during the last couple of years. "We only see it getting even bigger and better in the coming years," she said. "We love creating outdoor, magical setups and the Blue Mountains venues allow for that and allow us to be creative which keeps our passion flowing." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/e32ea4d0-dcfb-4ff9-92a5-1c06d13f2487.jpg/r0_189_5062_3049_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg